Falling Together: 10 Activities for Spooky Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The days are getting shorter and nights are getting colder, so put on your coziest sweater and light your favorite fall candle. The fun autumn activities are just beginning.

Here is a list of ten activities you can do with your friends this autumn.

Apple Picking

Head out to your closest farm and indulge in some farm fresh apples. You and your friends could spend a day at a local farm picking their juicy and delicious produce. They might even have some homemade apple cider to taste. You could also use the fresh fruit you pick to make caramel apples or apple pie for a delicious sweet treat.

decorate Your apartment for fall

If you and your roommates are looking for a way to welcome the fall season, decorating your apartment is the perfect way to start. You could go to Michaels and DIY some cute decorations together, or you could browse Target’s dollar spot for their new seasonal additions. Whenever my apartment is decorated for the season, I always feel it makes the space cozier and more homey. Light a candle, play some music, and get to decorating. Here’s an adorable pumpkin that is only $3. Check out this festive dish towel set for only $5.

pumpkin patch/Pumpkin Carving

A fun way to spend a fall afternoon would be to take a hayride at a pumpkin patch. You can pick your own pumpkins at the farm and take super cute pictures. When you get home, you could even turn the night into a pumpkin carving contest.

go on a hike

One of my favorite ways to be active in autumn is going on walks outside. Go outside with your friends and explore the local hiking trails in your area. Hiking is a great way to get some fresh air, exercise and see the beautiful fall foliage on your journey. If you live in the State College area, think about spending a day climbing Mount Nittany. This is a beautiful hike and the view during the fall months is gorgeous.

drive-in movie

Lights, camera, action: Grab your friends and cuddle up at your local drive-in movie theater. This is a fun way to spend an evening together seeing a new movie and eating some yummy snacks. Your group could even watch a horror movie to really bring in the spooky season.

bake some fall treats

One of my absolute favorite ways to bring in a new season is to make delicious desserts. Find some of your favorite foods and spend an afternoon baking with your friends. You could even make it into a competition like Cupcake Wars. Who doesn’t want some tasty sweet treats this autumn? Here is a recipe for some delicious apple cider donuts.

tailgate from home

Ready, set, hut: Whenever I picture fall, I always think about the return of football season. I’m a huge football fan (go birds!), so watching football with my friends is one of my favorite ways to spend a Sunday afternoon. This fall season, invite a group of friends over to watch the game. You can indulge in some yummy game day snacks, like buffalo chicken dip and pigs in a blanket, while rooting for your favorite team to win.

visit a haunted house/Ghost tour

If you are in a historic area, a fun way to bring in the spooky season would be attending a ghost tour or a local haunted house. This is a great way to learn some history about where you’re from as well as get a little spooked out with your friends. Just don’t forget to run if you hear someone — or something — say, “boo!”

flashlight corn maze

Take a ride to a local farm and participate in their flashlight corn maze. Your friend group could run around the maze in the darkness and try not to get lost. You could even turn this into a friendly competition to see who in the group can finish the maze first. Try not to get spooked about all the creepy wildlife noises you hear though.

attend a fall festival