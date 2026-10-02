Fall Trends I Am Falling For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Products and items I want this fall to be filled with.

Birkenstock Clogs

In my opinion, clogs have never gone out of style. I absolutely love mine, and I have written about them previously, and I hope to see people continuing to wear them this fall. I think they are the comfiest shoes and make every outfit look casual and cool. They add a spunk to whatever you wear and make every outfit look extremely fashionable.

White Hanes Tank

These white Hanes boys’ tank tops have taken over. Everywhere I go, I see girls wearing them with a colorful sports bra underneath, and I think it adds the coolest pop of color. I personally love wearing these tanks to class, as they are so comfortable and easy to throw on. Additionally, they are the perfect add-on for the gym or just to run errands downtown. I hope these are in trend for the entirety of the fall season. I also have a vision of wearing a white tank to a game day with a navy sports bra and, in peak fall, wearing a tank with a jean jacket over it. I think this is the cutest current trend and awesome for fall.

Cardigans

The perfect sweater and outfit addition. Cardigans come in many colors and shapes and elevate every outfit. Cardigans are also great for the constantly changing weather here in State College. They are perfect to throw on to walk to an early morning class, but easy to take off as it gets warmer throughout the day. I love the look of a cardigan and feel it totally screams fall.

Frye Boots

Frye boots are the most recent trend consuming my TikTok For You page. I bought an awesome dupe pair in the color “banana” off Amazon, and they are awesome. The brand Frye is very high quality but on the more expensive side, and Amazon offers many pairs of similar designs and colors. I love this trend and think these boots have made every outfit I put together 10 times cuter and have utterly elevated every look. I find them so chic and couldn’t recommend a shoe more.

Dibs Desert Island Duo

This is my holy grail of a product. I couldn’t recommend anything more. This two-in-one duo comes in so many shades and has made my makeup look airbrushed. I saw this all over my Instagram and can confirm it is worth the hype. I absolutely love the blush shade I have and think the bronzer side is called “iced chai”. Name something that resonates more with fall. I hope more people hop on this trend for the fall, as it will totally up your makeup game.

Eye Patches