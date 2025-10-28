Fall Capsule Wardrobe Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Timeless, cozy and chic accessories are made for the fall months. Use this guide to elevate your wardrobe so you look and feel your best every day. The right accessories can add warmth, style and personality to any outfit.

Leg Warmers Say hello (again) to leg warmers. If you spend a lot of time outside in cooler climates, leg warmers are the perfect edition to your wardrobe. As a college student who is constantly outside, leg warmers add both warmth and style. Trench Coat A trench coat is both chic and classic. The silhouette instantly elevates any outfit, no matter the occasion. It provides the perfect amount of warmth for the crisp fall air and pairs effortlessly with almost anything in your wardrobe. Boots Fall means pumpkin patches, apple picking and coffee shop runs. What better way to embrace the season than with the perfect boots? Boots pull your simple outfit together, adding a touch of effortless style. fitted Cartigan A cardigan is a classic fall essential. The elevated version, though, is a fitted cardigan. The structured style has an impactable, timeless look that is hard to beat. Black Mini Skirt If one thing stays true, it’s that a black mini skirt is perfect for any season and deserves an honorable mention. It can be styled with just about anything, making it a versatile wardrobe staple. Pair it with the boots mentioned above for a perfect, put-together look. Boston Birkenstock Although these clogs are perfection year round, their style captures the essence of fall with suede comfort. I’ve had the same pair for three years, and every time I wear them, they give me the style and comfort I was looking for. Pairing perfectly with jeans, they singlehandedly make are a versatile fall staple. Ralph Lauren Sweater What screams chic? A Ralph Lauren sweater on a chill autumn’s day. It will keep you warm while looking put together. Whether you’re wearing it or draping it over your shoulders, it’s the perfect edition to a fall capsule wardrobe. Brown corduroy pants Every fall, a reliable pair of pants is a must, and this season, brown low-rise corduroys are having their moment. These pants combine classic fall vibes with a modern silhouette, making them a versatile wardrobe staple. Grab your perfect pair early before all the leaves have fallen. Pointelle basics Of course, you are going to need a long-sleeved shirt during the cooler months. A pointelle print elevates this basic piece, adding texture and subtle style. Pair it with jeans or a skirt for a versatile fall look. Capri Pants Capri pants are a recently reimagined classic and a great transitional piece. They are perfect for the changing weather — keeping you comfortable when it’s too warm for full-length pants but too cool for shorts. Pair them with your favorite sweater for a perfect fall outfit. Brown purse The perfect purse for fall is a brown purse. With so many options in size, shade and style, you’re sure to find one that resonates with your personal taste. From crossbody bags to structured totes, a brown purse completes any outfit. Hairpin As we are elevating our wardrobes this fall, it’s just as important to elevate our hairstyles. A hairpin is a must-have for low effort styles that are guaranteed to look polished and chic. From securing a sleek side part to adding a subtle touch of flair to a bun or ponytail, hairpins are a simple accessory that can transform any look.

All of these items are perfect for the fall months! I hope you take a chance and try something new this year, experiment with different styles and discover what makes you feel confident and comfortable. Fall is the perfect season to refresh your wardrobe, so stay warm and embrace the changes as well as the wonderful season ahead.