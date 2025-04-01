Exploring Downtown State College: Best Local Shops You May Have Missed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Downtown State College has all the charm of a “Gilmore Girls” episode if you know where to look.

Besides the coffee shops and theatres, State College owes its charm to the underground boutiques and local shops off the beaten path — the kind of non-commercial shops you can’t find in a grandiose mall or shopping plaza.

Here are some of my favorite local shops you may have missed on your walks through our downtown area.

Nittany Quill The Nittany Quill, neighboring MLK Jr. Plaza on South Fraser Street, is a Penn State-themed stationary shop. It’s a charming and cozy space tucked into the nook of a busy street. Their Penn State-themed greeting cards, notepads, pens and stickers make the perfect gift for anyone honoring a connection to the university. One item that stood out as particularly special is the shop’s pens with the words “Someone at Penn State Loves You” carved into the side. It adds a unique and sentimental touch to an everyday item. For a more personalized touch, The Nittany Quill also sells custom stationary and travel mugs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nittany Quill (@nittanyquill) The Makery Market The Makery is an art studio that hosts creative classes open to the public. Hidden in the alcove of MLK Jr. Plaza, The Makery Market is a gem of a storefront. As soon as you step through the door into the light and lively shop, you can feel the intimate boutique feeling wash over you. The Makery features diverse handmade items from local artisans to showcase and sell their work. The shelves are stacked with crochet hats and scarfs, carved wooden jewelry, candles, essential oils, upcycled bottles turned into bird feeders, hand-drawn cards, textile art and so much more. For every item they sell, the Makery donates money to the local Stormbreak Runaway Shelter for young girls. If you’re looking for a handmade personal gift and want to support local artists and a charitable cause, check out The Makery Market. Original photo by Alexa Calvanese Lock Boutique Lock Boutique, which can be seen from East College Avenue with frames of pink flowers surrounding their front windows, is just as beautiful on the inside as the outside promises. The small, intimate boutique has a carefully curated collection of dresses, sweaters, jeans, baseball caps and accessories that will be sure to make their way into your wardrobe. The light, bright energy of the shop is supplemented by their stock of cutesy bows, knitted flower sweaters, mini purses, a rack of pink sunglasses and beaded earrings. This is the girly girl store of your dreams. Next time you’re looking for a PSU bucket hat, a going-out purse or a gorgeous yet simple white dress, make sure to stop into Lock Boutique. Original photo by Alexa Calvanese Uncle Eli’s Uncle Eli’s sells just about any art supply you can think of. It also has a wide variety of items for sale and on display. This artist marketplace has slapstick cards for any occasion, mugs, pins, novel purses, paintings and distinctive jewelry pieces that will have everyone asking, “Where do you get that?” If you’re in the market for a one-of-a-kind journal for class, a new candle to brighten up your room or a unique gift for someone special, Uncle Eli’s is the place for you. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Eli's Artist Marketplace (@uncle.elis) Tigers Eye Vintage Shop Tigers Eye Vintage Shop is one of the more hidden shops in this list, located inside Webster’s Bookstore Cafe. Grab yourself a latte or a calming tea and take a look through Tigers Eye’s collection of carefully-curated upcycled clothes, handmade jewelry, trinkets, purses, pins, sunglasses and more. The collection of for-sale items in the cafe is colorful and fun and would make the perfect unconventional and individualized gift. If you love out-of-the-box gifts, Tigers Eye Vintage Store has to be on your list of local shops to stop by. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tigers Eye Vintage Shop (@tigerseyevintage)

Next time you’re looking for an afternoon activity, take a walk downtown and check out the gems State College has to offer.