A Guide to Apartment Shopping in State College

With yet another round of move-in behind us and the fall semester getting kicked into full-gear, it may already be time to start considering where to live next year.

As a senior, I have gone through the process of finding where to live three times over. Through trial and error, here are some of the things that I wish I had known when looking for my first apartment.

1. Figure out a budget and stick to it

One of the most important, yet overlooked, questions of finding an apartment: how much is too much? Especially when looking with roommates in mind, it is important to figure out a budget that works for everyone. Even if something is out of a price range, it can be a friendship saver to be transparent and speak up earlier instead of later.

Some other things to consider with a rental budget are utilities that will be included. Most people I know only have to pay for one or two utilities on top of rent. These are often other factors to consider when figuring out a budget.

A culture shock after living on campus is the loss of a meal plan. Grocery shopping will be necessary, so planning to have a parking pass, bus pass, or investing in a subscription for a food delivery service should be something brought up in budget conversations.

2. Are amenities really worth it?

The first time I looked at apartments, it was easy to get wrapped up in the aesthetics of some of the luxury high-rise buildings that everyone knows about.

Part of the appeal of these buildings is not only their newness, but the 24/7 gym, the location to campus and the lounge area for studying or work. While these may be important to some, they might not be important to you, and that is okay.

Besides, we are still college students, and our status here at Penn State also provides amenities that several apartments market as luxury amenities for college students.

3. consider your ‘living style’/ downtown living’s pros and cons

State College offers a variety of apartment styles for students. On-campus apartments are a good option also for those who aren’t quite ready to live off-campus.

There are standard apartment units closer to the downtown area, but there are also townhouses and regular houses that are options for groups who will be housing more than five people.

Most people assume that the handful of high rises on College Ave. and Beaver are the only places to live. There are places to live in almost every direction on campus. Most apartments that are not within walking distance will provide shuttles or bus passes to get to and from campus or the downtown area.

4. Don’t be afraid to call or contact someone with questions and take advantage of touring opportunities

Several apartment buildings will allow tours of sample units you could potentially live in. This can give you a chance to see the building and ask questions about floor plan availability, logistics of the lease and rent, or just to see whether you like the overall location of the building.

Other than formally planning a tour, it can be helpful to ask friends about where they are currently living.

5. Read the lease

It can be easy to get caught up in the hurriedness of finding and securing an apartment. But just breathe, and take the time to read over the lease. Double check what utilities are included, relevant due dates for rent or security deposits and any information on subleasing responsibilities (if relevant). The lease will provide all the answers.

Where you live doesn’t have to define your college experience. It may be stressful at first, but when everything is figured out, it makes looking forward to the following year more exciting.