Disney’s live-action remakes of their classic animated films have seen mixed success over the past decade, from box office hits like “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” to less popular outings like “Mulan” and “Dumbo.” However, few have sparked as much controversy or confusion as the recent “Snow White” remake.

Originally seen as a chance to modernize one of Disney’s most iconic princesses, the live-action “Snow White” has instead become a PR disaster, dividing audiences even before its release.

So, what exactly went wrong with Disney’s latest princess tale? Here’s everything you need to know about the downfall of Snow White.

A Rocky Start: Casting and Character Controversy

The problems began with the casting announcement.

Rachel Zegler, best known for her role in “West Side Story,” was cast as Snow White. While her talent wasn’t in question, some fans took issue with the choice because she didn’t resemble the “fair as snow” look from the original 1937 animated film.

Others, however, praised the casting as a modern and inclusive update.

The real controversy came later, not from her appearance, but from her interviews.

Zegler’s comments about the original film sparked backlash. In various interviews, she described the 1937 “Snow White” as weird and said the new version would portray Snow White as a stronger, more independent woman who “won’t be saved by a prince.”

While this aligned with Disney’s effort to modernize its legacy characters, many longtime fans felt betrayed. Critics accused Zegler of disrespecting the film that made the remake possible.

The Seven… Not-So-Dwarves?

Adding fuel to the fire was Disney’s decision to have the traditional Seven Dwarfs as CGI instead of using real actors with dwarfism. This was in response to criticism from actor Peter Dinklage, who called the original portrayal outdated and offensive.

However, this move also drew backlash from disability advocates who argued that it took away roles from actors with dwarfism. Disney found itself caught in the middle of trying to be progressive without fully understanding the implications of their choices.

Delay After Delay

Originally set for a 2024 release, the “Snow White” live-action remake has faced numerous delays, including those caused by the Hollywood writers and actors strikes. Even outside of industry disruptions, the film seemed to be undergoing creative chaos.

Reshoots, script rewrites and an unclear marketing direction all contributed to growing skepticism about the project. The fact that Disney has barely promoted the film suggested a lack of confidence.

after release

Upon its release, “Snow White” struggled both critically and financially.

The film received a disappointing 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics citing its weak storyline, lack of charm, and disjointed modernization as major flaws.

Audiences were similarly unimpressed, giving it a CinemaScore of “C+.” At the box office, the film underperformed significantly, opening to just $28 million domestically in its first weekend, a far stretch from Disney’s usual live-action success.

With a production budget reportedly over $200 million, “Snow White” is shaping up to be one of the studio’s most costly missteps in recent years. After the disaster of “Snow White,” Disney has put the live-action remake of “Rapunzel” on pause. Where will they go from here?