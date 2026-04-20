Everything You Need To Know About Reale Actives: Alix Earle’s New Brand

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of March 24, 2026, Alix Earle has officially announced her new skincare brand called Reale Actives. As a public relations major, advertising for this launch has been one of the best campaigns the media has seen.

Now, if you have no idea who Earle is, let me introduce you to her. Earle is a 25-year-old, Miami-based influencer. She became popular from being your basic, relatable, pretty, UMiami college girl and by doing “Get Ready With Me” videos.

Since becoming popular, she has been on “Dancing With the Stars,” invested in and helped rebrand “SipMargs,” started her podcast “Hot Mess” and has starred in Super Bowl commercials.

On top of all of these accomplishments, Earle is so much more than just a pretty face. Because of her influence on the University of Miami and her marketing strategies, she now has “The Alix Earle Scholarship,” which can be received by two recipients who show potential in the world of business. Something most people do not know is that Earle started a community called “Meals in Heels,” where she and a bunch of volunteers cook and package meals… in heels.

Now that you know about Earle and most of her accomplishments, let’s get into her biggest accomplishment yet, Reale Actives. I do not know about anyone else, but at first, I was convinced Earle was releasing a bathing suit brand. She lives in Miami, she goes on boats and to the beach, and it just seemed like such an Earle thing to do.

If you have been following Earle for a while, you know she has always been open and honest about her acne struggles. Which, speaking from a public relations standpoint, is an amazing way to gain credibility and trust from your audience.

On March 18, 2026, an Instagram account called “wtfisalixdoing” was launched. This account was to let fans know that something was coming their way.

The account was used to post cryptic messages like puzzle pieces that tie into the actual launch. More posts were made on the account for a couple more days to keep fans speculating.

Between March 22 and 23, influencers like her DWTS partner, Val, started getting mystery packages that involved a luggage and a puzzle piece. The luggage is the reason I first thought Earle was launching a swimsuit brand.

On these same days, a big board that read “We’re about to bare it all – a big secret is breaking out. One puzzle piece at a time. Be the first to solve it,” was revealed.

The use of the words “bare” and “breaking out” gave the fans the clarification they needed that it was a skincare brand. This board was put up in Soho, New York.

As more influencers received and posted their packages, the board was filling up with one puzzle piece at a time. On March 24, 2026, the board was completed. This board revealed Earle lying in water that had her brand name Reale Actives at the bottom.

A video on the Reale Actives TikTok account was posted with Earle in the water, showcasing all four of her new products.

Her new products launching on March 31, 2026, include “Go Bare,” which is a makeup remover, “Pore Power,” a cleanser, “Go Deep,” an acid serum, and “Dew More,” which is a moisturizer. These products will be affordable, with the most expensive product being $39.

Since the brand has been announced, Earle has not stopped posting and boosting this exciting launch. At first, people were concerned about her credibility launching a skincare brand; however, she was quick to quiet them. Earle has since revealed that this project has been in the works for over two years and has a certified dermatologist working on her products with her.

This just goes to show that she knows how to own and launch a business correctly. Just like today, she stated that she has been dropping easter eggs, like having her signature light green color in the background of almost every podcast video.

From what I have seen, people are excited to get their hands on these products and try them out. I am excited to see what future launches she has for us and to see how far this brand goes. Earle is young and is just getting started.