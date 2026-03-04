Everything You Need To Know About “Jury Duty” Season 2

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you missed the craze over Freeve’s Original show “Jury Duty,” which aired on April 7, 2023, you might be the only one. “Jury Duty” gained its popularity from the original plot and incredible crew that pulled off a ridiculous prank on one unsuspecting victim.

The show, in a documentary-style film, follows the process of 12 eccentric jurors navigating the ins and outs of serving on a sequestered jury. They are all actors… except Ronald.

Ronald Gladden signed up for voluntary jury duty and agreed to be part of a documentary showcasing an inside look at jury duty. Instead, he is continuously thrust into laughably absurd situations and surrounded by actors who pretend nothing is wrong.

Once show runners pulled back the curtain and revealed that these situations, conversations and experiences were carefully orchestrated and scripted throughout the duration of the ‘trial,’ Gladden’s shocked reaction made the purpose of the show clear.

When Amazon Prime Video announced they would be releasing a second season of “Jury Duty,” I’ll admit I was pretty unsure what that was going to look like.

It’s unlikely that, given the previous season’s popularity, they could get away with sending another person into such a ridiculous jury duty environment as Gladden was without raising some red flags.

Season two, entitled: “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” is set to premiere on March 20, 2026. The first three episodes will air on Friday, March 20, followed by two more episodes on Friday, March 27 and the last three on Friday, April 3.

Some of the popular actors set to star in season two, according to TV Insider are: Alex Bonifer, Blair Beeken, Emily Pendergast, Erica Hernandez, Jerry Hauck, Jim A. Woods, LaNisa Renee Frederick, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Rachel Kaly, Rob Lathan, Ryan Perez, Stephanie Hodge, Warren Burke and Wendy Braun.

The new season is going to keep with the hidden camera and documentary filming-style and showcase one person unknowingly thrown into a group of actors.

Season two is not set in a courtroom. With its new corporate retreat-themed story, the unsuspecting victim, a temp, will be placed at a job within a family-owned hot sauce company and sent to attend their annual retreat.

Jurydutypresents and Amazon released a trailer for the new season saying: “In 2023, we gave you unprecedented access to a jury trial. But that was not a normal trial. It was fake… Now we’re following a business on their annual company retreat. Except this is not a real company. It’s fake. Everyone involved is an actor. Except Anthony.”

Taking into account the considerable buzz around the first season of “Jury Duty,” I’m pretty surprised I didn’t hear anything about the upcoming release of season 2 until I made a specific online inquiry.

It certainly seems like an interesting plot and, if it follows the same type of unexpected humor with ridiculous yet unassuming storylines, is shaping up to be a pretty interesting watch.

“Jury Duty” had four Emmy nominations in 2023 after its release, according to Television Academy. While it has some big shoes to fill, we’ll just have to wait and see what season two has in store.