Elevating Your Going-Out Look

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

There is nothing more college core than the chaotic, yet therapeutic process of getting ready for the function with your friends.

It’s a collective notion that the pre-game is almost always better than the actual event. That being said, there are a collection of ways to elevate and diversify your signature going-out style for a means of switching up the routine.

To make each moment special it truly comes down to those defining details. Let’s heighten your look and try out some new avenues of accessorizing.

Sparkle spray We all have our own perfected makeup routine, but to add a perfect final touch, glitter is always the answer. It holds the simple power of adding a nice finishing glow and touch. There is nothing wrong with a little shimmer to truly solidify that you’re ready to take on the town. Mismatched Earrings View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara (@tarayummyy) YouTuber, Tara Yummy, never falters to experiment with her accessories in her chic Y2K style. Opposed to the symmetric earring look, mismatching earrings and diversifying their shape can help define an ensemble. The elaborate play on shapes and range of stacking will frame your face in a new flattering manner. Mixing metals Aligned with the idea of interchanging your earrings, mingling your metals together can be a creative way in breaking the typical routine. This can also add a new sense of color and collaboration of your signature jewelry pieces. staple pieces View this post on Instagram A post shared by julianna (@julesleblanc) Social media presence, Jules Leblanc, knows how to incorporate the perfect pop of color with her red PRADA bag. Nothing pops more than a staple leather jacket or vibrant purse to deliver a new level of sophistication to your look. Leather jackets are truly taking the fashion world by storm, and rightfully so, they emulate a vintage, well-loved vibe. Incorporating a simple kick of color or accessory holds the capability of elevating any going-out assemble. relace shoes While you may not want to perform this on your raggedy frat shoes, when frequenting a sophisticated venue relacing your favorite pair of classy sneakers make it that much more personable and unique to you. Whether it be a quirky design or a solid color, abandoning the basic black lace is quite freeing and whimsical. glamorize the glasses View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahnesti Monet McMichael (@monetmcmichael) Influencer Monet McMichael is always serving and with her new collaborating alongside DEZI, she’s full embodying the power of retro glasses. These are great conversation starters and a fun element to pass around. Retro glasses always bring spice to ones look. There is nothing more iconic then throwing the shades on when your song comes on. It radiates a main character energy that will perfectly compliment your appearance. colorful eye makeup & hair clips When all else fails, confide in color. It can be your best friend in executing creativity and a embracing a strong sense of uniqueness. Although it may be intimidating you never know what results may come out of a striking, colorful eyelook. Beyond such, patterned hair feathers can bring a new touch of color and spice to your hair. As a means of elevating your look, channel your inner Ke$ha and incorporate some hair feathers.

In order to avoid falling into a stagnant going-out look and instead indulge in chic accessories and iconic staple pieces. Although it may seem minute, it’s the little things that make all the difference.

Taking a whirl outside of your comfort zone will not only aid your confidence, but you will continue to grow your creative palette.