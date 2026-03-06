What Your Ear-Resistible Earrings Say About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are seven earring pairs and what they say about you.

. Silver Hoops

Silver Hoops are the perfect addition to make a basic outfit elevated to the max. Silver girls are cool, yet very minimalistic and swear by silver and silver only. They go for a clean modern look and hate clutter. Silver hoop girls are low-maintenance and very easy to be around. They are the go with the flow friend everyone likes to have by their side. They are cool, calm and very easy to talk to making them the most reliable and trustworthy girl.

. Gold Hoops

The best way to add a pop to a look. Gold hoop girls are bold and confident. These girls are super fun and lively and brighten every room they walk into. These girls are warm and have a sunshine effect on everyone they meet, effortlessly making others days. Gold girls are always looking for a fun time and love to be the center of attention and life of the party.

. Mixed Metal Earrings

A mixed metal girl is fun, risky and beats to her own drum. These girls break basic fashion rules and are very creative. They are willing to try all new things and don’t let being scared stop them. These girls are bold and subtle and can fit in with literally anyone to everyone. A mixed-metal girl is very aware of all trends and has a great foot in the door with her fashion taste.

. Diamond Studs

These girls are classic and know what they like. They are timeless and value being timeless rather then chasing a trend. These girls are constantly composed and are very independent. A diamond girl follows her heart and has a set daily routine that she doesn’t like to change. She is very organized and has a great eye for fashion and style. These girls are elegant and highly value looking “chic” at all times.

. Pearls

You are a graceful girl. Pearl girls love tradition and feeling clean, classy and chic. A pearl girl gives old soul vibes in the best way possible. These girls value soft power and empowering oneself. A pearl girl is strong and knows what she likes. Pearl girls are soft and kind but slightly mysterious and always leave people thinking about them. These girls are extremely sentimental and effortlessly classy.

. Chain Earrings

A chain earring girl is different in the very best way. She likes to be bold and assertive and gives mega cool-girl energy. Chain earring girls love subtle drama and always want to elevate their look with a cool stack. These girls have a funky and quirky style and love to make a statement and be as different and unique as possible.

. Emeralds