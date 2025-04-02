Drinks To Try if You Are Not a Coffee Drinker

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you are a non-coffee drinker like me, I’m sure you can agree that if can be hard at times to find fun drinks that give us the same satisfaction as drinking a coffee. Thankfully, I have curated a list of drinks that give me a coffee fix without the coffee taste. Keep reading for some deliciously sweet suggestions.

Tea My first suggestion is always a hot cup of tea. There are so many different types of tea, you will find the one for you. My personal favorites are English Breakfast tea with milk and sugar and oolong tea with honey. You can find English Breakfast tea at literally any grocery store but the Oolong might be a little bit harder to find. It is a speciality green tea originally from China and it is absolutely delicious. If you prefer iced drinks, I love an iced green tea with lemonade from Starbucks or just an iced sweet tea which you can make at home or get at Starbucks as well. It always tastes better at home though. Another iced drink is an iced chai. Although you can drink it all year round, it is especially good in the fall with a pump of pumpkin syrup. The warm spiced tea gets me ready for the colder weather. Refreshers If you are looking for more of a fruity drinks, I love the refreshers from Starbucks, specifically the Strawberry Açaí refresher. You can customize this drink a few different ways, either keeping it a water base, or adding lemonade to sweeten it up. My favorite tip is to add a splash of peach juice to your refresher if you want to mix it up every once and awhile. Another great drink from Starbucks is a Pink Drink. I know it may sound a little basic but they are a classic for a reason. They are a little bit lighter and not as sweet as a normal refresher so if that sounds like your vibe, defiantly grab this next time you go. If you want a hot fruity drink, I also love a flavored green tea. Pomegranate raspberry is my favorite flavor but there are so many fun ones to try out. They even sell sampler packs which are great to figure out what you like or don’t like. Iced Matcha My next drink on the list is an iced matcha. This is a little bit more of an adventurous one so I am warning you now. It is definitely an acquired taste. I had to build myself up to loving it, but now, it is one of my favorite drinks. This might be a little controversial but I love a Dunkin iced matcha with almond milk and liquid cane sugar. They have never done me dirty. If you’re feeling fun, add some cold foam on top to make it extra creamy.

If you aren’t feeling this adventurous, don’t worry. A nice cold soda will also do the job to get you caffeinated and ready for the day.

I hope this list has given you some of ideas of new drinks to try and given you some new options for whenever you go to a coffee shop. I promise you will see at these one of these options on the menu. Happy ready and happy drinking!