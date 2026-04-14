Unpacking The DoorDash Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When my bank account gets dangerously low, I often sit and ponder my life choices. Why did I order from a restaurant five minutes away by car? Why did I purchase $30 worth of food that would’ve been $10 in-store?

My order is cold. My bank account is lower than usual. My stomach hurts.

So, what is the obsession with DoorDash, and how far has this epidemic truly spread? The initial appeal of ordering from the company stems from convenience. In a lot of ways, I consider myself lazy.

I get my schoolwork done weeks ahead of time, go to every class and have a running to-do list that stresses me out when bullets aren’t immediately crossed off. Yet, I struggle to leave my bed at night or my apartment’s couch after long nights out. This is where the bright red app comes in.

With just a few clicks, I’m paired with a dasher, given an estimated time of arrival, and soon enough, pulling an extensive meal haul out of a branded paper bag. You barely lift a finger, and dinner is served. The other plus is the lack of human interaction needed.

No small talk before ordering; no awkwardly waiting inside the fast-casual restaurant. The food sits perfectly packaged, right outside your door. The downside lies with final prices.

As a consumer, you are charged a delivery fee, tax and expected to tip. This easily brings a $2.79 McDonald’s cheeseburger to an almost $15 total. Not to mention, the standard cheeseburger is $0.30 cheaper on the McDonald’s individual app versus the DoorDash app.

In addition to this, chances are I’m ordering fast food. There are very rare occasions when I choose to deliver healthy options. So, if the meal is unjustifiably expensive and unhealthy, why am I still pressing order?

The benefits don’t outweigh the upset stomach and spender’s guilt. What is the fascination with ordering in versus picking up? The Guardian writes that “Gen Z is undisciplined, apparently; entitled, some critics claim; and purportedly hates work” (Zaza, 2025).

With this in mind, it makes complete sense that our generation enjoys digitally buying dinner without leaving the couch, talking to a human being, or putting in work for a reward. Despite consistently feeling disappointed in myself after choosing to DoorDash, I continue to support the brand and use the app. Although it’s not just me.

A Reddit thread titled “How Do I Break My DoorDash/Food Addiction” received comments such as, “The only solution is to quit cold turkey. Delete the apps and don’t look back.” With millions in the same boat, I find myself imagining the days without home delivery. Drive-throughs combined both ease and comfort.

The creation of fast food, in general, prioritized customer accommodation in restaurant service. While I’m sure there are many further reasons people adore apps such as Uber Eats and GrubHub, this internal reliance on technology and prioritization of convenience encourages laziness and a lack of human interaction. As an avid DoorDash user, I love the company, while actively fearing for our future.