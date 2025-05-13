The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Ever since I was a kid, my parents and grandparents would say the same thing.

A saying that holds relevance at any point in your life, in any situation.

“Don’t ever wish time to pass.”

I don’t think I ever got what they meant until now. Whenever that saying was brought up, I would brush it off and wouldn’t let it change anything that I thought.

When I was 11, I told my parents I was a teenager just because I wanted to be a part of this cool, older vision that I thought being a teenager gave me. My young self wanted to be older and get all the benefits it came with. I’ve always been independent, so I guess I wanted to be treated like I was older more often.

“Don’t wish to be older.”

When I was 13, my parents would still regulate what I watched. There were times when I wanted to watch a movie or show, but my dad would say there were situations that happened within that I wasn’t allowed to see yet. I wished I could be older so I could watch these.

“Don’t ever wish time to pass.”

When I was in high school, I wished to be done with it. I looked forward to the future, college and all it would come with.

You know what I heard next. “Even though times may get tough, don’t ever wish for the future to come quicker.”

That saying would be the quick response to every single time I wished to fast forward.

However, I now realize that that saying is quite literally the truest saying of any time. It is the simplest yet most complicated saying to get through life with.

We cannot wish time to pass because every experience brings us new memories, new lessons, new people and so much more that contributes to who we are as individuals.

I know how easy it is to wish time to pass when going through a bad time, but it still builds you into who you are. Getting through that hard time makes you stronger and more resilient. Tough times make you appreciate the good ones more.

With a good time, they are most likely not wished to pass, but they are always missed. Nostalgia is a side effect of time. Looking through old pictures and videos brings back the memories and feelings that they came with.

If you wish time to pass, you’ll miss getting all those moments.

It is always fun to look forward to something coming in the future, and that is totally fine, but don’t wish to skip over everything you have before that. Those years, months, days and even hours can bring so much joy that you don’t even realize yet.

Time is precious, and I think it is taken advantage of way too often.

I am definitely guilty of doing that, but I am becoming more appreciative of it every day.

Taking a moment to think of all the good about the present moment is the best way to pay tribute to time. Even when walking, take a few minutes to look around and adore everything about life, where you are and where you have come from.

You are who you are because of every time before.

Now that I’m older, I wish to be younger sometimes. I wish to go back to my childhood times. On the other hand, I love where I am in life.

I have realized everything that I have gone through has built me into who I am today.

So, never wish time to pass. You never know what it will bring and how it could change you.