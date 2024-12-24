The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Sometimes the holiday shopping lines can be blurry. Of course you want to get everyone you care about a gift that speaks volumes to the person that they are but, depending on your relationship with them, maybe you shouldn’t.

Here’s my guide to whether or not you get them a present this holiday season.

Friends Photo by Joshua Lam from Unsplash I love getting my friends holiday presents. It’s so fun to go and pick something that is sometimes miscellaneous but will always bring a smile to their face. It adds up, though. Buying something for every friend on your list can quickly become pricy and unattainable. I only get a present for my ride or die and the occasional secret santa. Here’s a guideline: only buy them a present if they’re getting you one too, you’re in a group exchange together, or you’ve been a bother and owe them something nice. Family I think your family has similar gift guidelines as your friends do. If the family member would also get you a gift, buy them something. If they are not someone you particularly want to shop for, but you would feel awkward showing up empty handed, get something small (like a coffee mug). However, I will always encourage holiday shopping for the kiddos in your family. I don’t know a single person that doesn’t want to spread the holiday cheer to the little ones in their life — especially those they’re related to. Significant Others Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels This one can be touchy, but I strongly believe that there should be no gift unless there is a label on the relationship. I don’t care that you’ve been in a prolonged on and off talking stage for two years, if they’re not officially your partner, they do not need a holiday gift. If you’ve been together for a while, though, I think it’s fair to not buy a gift. You already give one another so much of yourselves, that holiday presents may not even be worthwhile. Discuss this together. Professionals/Peers It can sometimes be very kind to get a mentor or leader a holiday gift, but I would argue it’s crucial to go about this in the right way. It’s important to make sure that you have a close enough relationship where this wouldn’t come off too strong. It’s also important to ensure that gift-giving wouldn’t sabotage your goals by seeming like bribery. In terms of your peers, only buy gifts if you have a friendly relationship, as well. In this case, treat them as a friend and follow that advice. Neighbors Growing up, my neighbors would always exchange sweet treats with one another around the holidays. Sometimes, though, one neighbor would go rogue and get actual gifts, which made everyone else feel inadequate. My advice here is that small things are always sweet and neighborly, but only if you regularly speak to them. Don’t get anything too extravagant, either.

Holiday shopping, while fun, can be stressful. It’s important to identify who’s on your list ahead of time to make the ordeal smoother. Happy holidays!