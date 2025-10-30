DIY Sweet Treats for Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Sweet, simple, and budget-friendly — A list of DIY No-Bake Halloween treats perfect for college students looking to add a festive and tasty touch for the spooky season.
- ChocOlate SpiderWebs
Spin your own web of chocolatey chaos 🕸️
Steps to Make:
- Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 30 seconds, then continue to heat and mix until smooth.
- Place 8 pretzels in a spider web pattern on a surface: 4 pretzels on each side forming a circle.
- If you do not have a squeeze bottle, drizzle the chocolate over the pretzels with a utensil in a circle pattern until you have thick lines forming a web (See pattern below).
- Next, use the bottom of the utensil to place a dot of chocolate in the middle of the pretzels to stick everything together. Optional: add candy eyes to the center dot to form the spider inside the web.
- Chill treats in the fridge for 10–15 minutes, then enjoy your chocolatey creations!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target at (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Mini pretzel sticks
- Chocolate chips or candy that melts of any color and flavor: ½ cup (or two handfuls)
- Candy eyes for decoration (optional)
- Dessert eyez parfait
A fright for the eyes, a delight for your taste buds! 👀
Steps to Make:
- Grab a few pre-bought store cupcakes and remove the liners. Crumble the cupcakes into small chunks.
- Spoon a layer of cupcake pieces into a clear cup or small jar.
- Add a spoonful of strawberry jam on top of each cupcake layer for a “bloody good” sweetness.
- Repeat the layers — cupcake, jam, cupcake — until the cup is full.
- Top with a generous swirl of whipped cream and finish with candy eyes if you want a spooky, silly touch.
- Serve immediately or chill for 10–15 minutes before eating then enjoy the monster flavor in every bite!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Pre-bought store cupcakes (any flavor)
- Strawberry jam
- Whipped cream: can be canned
- Candy eyes for decoration (optional)
- Frankenstein Marshmallow Pops
A monster mash that’s all treats, no tricks⚡️
Steps to Make:
- Melt the green candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth. Dip each marshmallow halfway into the melted green candy to make Frankenstein’s body and head, then place them on a surface to set.
- Next, melt the black candy melts and dip just the top of each marshmallow to create his hair. Before it hardens, press on two candy eyes using icing as the glue.
- Break small pieces of pretzel sticks and gently stick them into each side of the marshmallow to make Frankenstein’s bolts.
- Pop your creations in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until set, then enjoy your marshmallow masterpiece!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Large marshmallows
- Green candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- Black candy melts (¼ cup or a handful)
- Mini pretzel sticks – 2 each for every monster
- Candy eyes for decoration
- SPOOKY DONUTS
Monstrously fun bites in every donut👹
Steps to Make:
- Start with pre-bought powdered donuts as your base.
- Place a gummy ring around the center hole of each donut to create a creepy “mouth” or monster feature.
- Decorate the donuts with chocolate M&Ms — press them gently into the powdered surface to form eyes, fangs, or other monster details.
- Optional: add sprinkles or edible markers for extra Halloween flair.
- Chill for a few minutes if you want the gummies a little firmer then ring in the season with these delicious treats!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Pre-bought powdered donuts (as many as desired) – Hostess is recommended
- Sour or normal gummy rings (1 per donut)
- Chocolate M&Ms (for eyes/fangs)
- Optional: Halloween sprinkles or edible markers
- OOGIE BOOGIE CHOCOLATE Strawberries
-
A berry spooky twist on a Halloween classic🍓
Steps to Make:
- Place two strawberries together so that they are facing opposite directions (tops to bottoms). Use small dots of green icing to stick them together at the points where they touch — this will form Oogie Boogie’s stacked body.
- Use small pieces of marshmallows for arms and a mini marshmallow or candy piece for a hat. Attach them to the sides and top with dots of green icing.
- Melt the green candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth.
- Put the body fully submerged into the green candy melts, coating them evenly to create Oogie Boogie’s slimy green body. Hold there for 30 seconds.
- Once coated, let the Oogie Boogie strawberries sit on a plate or paper towel or parchment paper until the cover sets.
- Use black icing to carefully draw Oogie Boogie’s creepy stitched smile, eyebrows and body as well as his dark eyes on the top strawberry.
- Chill in the fridge for 10–15 minutes, then enjoy your Oogie-Boogie masterpiece!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- 2 fresh strawberries per treat
- Green candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- Black icing (for face details)
- Mini marshmallows (for arms and hat)
- Toothpicks (for dipping)
- Witch hat cookies
No broomstick needed — just cookies and candy 🧙♀️
Steps to Make:
- Lay out Oreo Thins (or your favorite cookie thin) as the base for each hat.
- Spread a layer of pink or any color icing on top of each cookie to create the band of the hat.
- Place a Hershey Kiss upside down in the center of the icing to form the point of the witch hat.
- Optional: add sprinkles or edible decorations around the base for extra flair.
- Let the cookies sit for a few minutes so the icing can set, then enjoy your magical treat!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus)
- McLanahans: 414 E. College Ave (on campus)
- Walmart: 1665 N. Atherton St. (off campus)
Ingredients:
- Oreo Thins or cookie of your choosing (1 per cookie)
- Pink or whatever color icing (enough to cover the cookie)
- Hershey Kisses (1 per cookie)
- Optional: sprinkles or edible decorations
- green witch fingers
-
Get a handful of magic with these witchy fingers 🧹
Steps to Make:
- Melt green candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl for 20–30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth.
- Dip Kit Kat bars into the green candy melts, coating them evenly to create the base.
- Roll or sprinkle the coated bars with coconut flakes to add a textured spooky effect.
- Press an almond slice onto the tip of each finger to create the fingernail.
- Place the finished fingers on a surface and let them set in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.
- Enjoy your finger-lickin good snack!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Kit Kat bars (1 per finger)
- Green candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- Shredded coconut flakes
- Almond slices (1 per Kit Kat)
- Marshmallow Monster pops
-
Big eyes, bigger fun — snack like a monster🧟
Steps to Make:
- Melt chocolate (milk, dark, or white) in a microwave-safe bowl for 20–30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth.
- Place marshmallows onto sticks like a s’more and dip each marshmallow into the melted chocolate, coating it not all the way – leave a layer of white marshmallow at the base.
- Immediately add sprinkles to the chocolate before it sets to give your monster a fun, colorful body.
- Press candy eyes onto the top of the marshmallow to create the monster’s face. Add multiple eyes for extra silliness if desired.
- Place the finished pops with the stick facing in the air onto a surface and let them set in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.
- Serve and enjoy your monster treats!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Large marshmallows – 1 stick for each marshmallow
- Chocolate chips or candy that melts (personal choice ½ cup or two handfuls)
- Sprinkles (for decoration)
- Candy eyes (2 or more per monster)
- ONe eye Purple monsters
-
This purple monster only wants one thing…your taste buds👾
Steps to Make:
- Insert a toothpick into each cookie to make dipping easier.
- Melt purple candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl for 20–30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth.
- Dip each cookie into the melted purple candy using the toothpick, coating it completely.
- Sprinkle the top of coated cookie with purple sprinkles to form the monster’s hair.
- Press firmly a single candy eye in the center to create your one-eyed monster.
- Place the finished monsters on a surface and let them set in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.
- Enjoy your spooky, colorful treats!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- McLanahans (on campus): 414 E. College Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St
Ingredients:
- Thin Oreo cookies or personal cookie choice (1 per monster)
- Purple candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- Purple sprinkles (for coating)
- Candy eyes (1 per monster)
- Toothpicks (1 per Oreo for dipping)
- Halloween Wafer treats
-
Tiny treats, monster-sized fun 🎃
Steps to Make:
- Lay out store-bought rectangular wafers with cream filling as your base.
- Melt orange and lime green candy melts in separate microwave-safe bowls for 20–30 seconds, stirring and reheating as needed until smooth.
- Dip each wafer into the candy melts, coating it completely. You can alternate colors for variety.
- Sprinkle with white, orange, purple and black sprinkles before the candy sets.
- Optional: press candy eyes onto the wafers to create mini monster faces.
- Place the finished wafers on a surface and let them set in the fridge for 10–15 minutes until firm.
- Serve and enjoy your festive treats!
Where to Shop:
- Best option: Target (on campus): 201 W. Beaver Ave
- Walmart (off campus): 1665 N. Atherton St.
Ingredients:
- Store-bought rectangular wafers (Keebler, Voortman, Great Value) with cream filling; video uses vanilla
- Orange candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- Lime green candy melts (½ cup or two handfuls)
- White, orange, purple and black sprinkles
- Candy eyes (optional, 1–2 per wafer)