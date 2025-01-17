The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time for meeting new people, learning to understand others’ experiences and finding friends. There will never be another period in life where you are in such close proximity to so many different people every day.

Relationships will develop for specific reasons. Not everyone you meet will be your twin flame or soulmate, but that’s okay. Different people will come into your life to serve a certain purpose, and you will for theirs, too.

Class Friends

When you walk into class on the first day of the semester you may look around for a familiar face, someone you already know that you can rely on for surviving the course. The chances of this happening every time are slim, but the next best option is picking the friendliest face and sitting next to them.

Maybe you introduce yourself and exchange a smile. Maybe you don’t say anything, but when the professor proclaims something ridiculous you’ll look at them with your eyebrows raised and giggle together.

From then on you guys get to chatting. You could even exchange numbers and text about the homework. You always hope to see them in class because they make the lecture a bit more bearable.

This would be classified as a class friend. You don’t usually know much about them — maybe you followed each other on Instagram by the second week of school.

You don’t usually text unless it pertains to the class material, but they can be a source of light when the work piles up. They act as a friendly face to brighten the mood when class would otherwise be a burden.

Party Friends

Party friends are the people you meet and enjoy most in a social setting. You may choose to go out together or convene when you run into each other during a night out. Maybe you bonded one night at the bar and spent the rest of the time laughing and exchanging stories.

These relationships may not hold much emotional depth. Usually, these friends offer a good time and fun memories.

You might fill them in every so often about the newest drama with your situationship, but that tends to be as far as the conversations go.

Party friends are great because there’s no pressure to be overly invested in their lives. When you need a break from reality, they clear your mind. You can always count on them for a good time without worrying about other serious issues.

The Best friend

The best friend is your person. They encapsulate all types of friendships in one person. Sometimes these are rare, so hold on tight if you’re lucky enough to find one.

You don’t have to suppress any thoughts, feelings or crazy opinions around them because they will most likely agree with you. If they don’t, they know how to properly tell you when you’re wrong.

A best friend is someone to make and share your best memories with. The times spent together, even ones that may appear mundane to everyone else, are special to the two of you.

They could be so brutally honest that if anyone else spoke how they did it would offend you, but you know it’s just because they have your best interests at heart. No matter what, they have your back and you have theirs.

Friendships are one of the most beautiful aspects of life. No matter what kind they are or how they impact you, be appreciative of your friends.

Recognize the different types of friends and learn to cherish them all for what and who they are.