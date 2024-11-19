Cute Fall and Winter Fashion Ideas

As we approach winter and the weather on campus gets colder, we must start to dress for the occasion. As people sift through their closets, they may realize that it can be hard to stay stylish and warm for class and nights out.
Here are some cute (but warm) fashion pieces for the fall and winter months here at Penn State.
- The Super Puff™
-
Though this $250 puffer jacket from Aritzia is a steeply priced item, if you are willing to splurge for this luxurious and great quality coat, I believe it is completely worth it. This puffer comes in three core colors along with 21 limited edition colors.
This piece would be the perfect yet extremely fashionable sweater for walks to class or dinners out with friends in order to stay warm.
- The Brandy Melville Brianna Cotton Cable Knit Sweater
-
This sweater from Brandy Melville is the perfect yet affordable sweater to go under your winter coat. Only coming in white, this sweater is the perfect neutral color to pair with your favorite coat and winter pants.
However, the brand also carries similar sweater styles in classic striped color ways. Though this sweater is definitely not enough to keep you warm on its own, it is great to pair with other items layered on top.
- Urban Outfitters Out From Under Lived In Flared Sweatpants
-
Since shopping online can be a dreadful wait for your clothes, these are the perfect neutral sweat pants to go with any choice of sweater and coat and keep you warm.
They are moderately affordable for the price of $55 and come in four different color options. You could go to the Urban Outfitters in downtown State College to search for these or easily order them online.
- Edikted Faux Leather Oversized Bomber jacket
-
This jacket is extremely cute and can make just about any outfit so much more interesting and put together. This piece comes in brown and black and put over top of any sweater can make the outfit pop.
This piece paired with the Brandy Melville sweater can make for the perfect casual yet chic outfit for class or any festivity.
- Edikted Wide Leg Cargo Sweatpants
-
These sweats are the epitome of stylish and comfortable. They have the look of baggy cargo pants but feel like very comfortable sweatpants. These are perfect for any occasion and pair well with just about anything.
- PrettyLittleThing Sand Premium Studio Print Cuffed Sweatpants and Oversized Hoodie
-
Lastly, this sweat set is the perfect winter wardrobe staple and makes for something easy and cute to throw on for class, the gym, or any casual activity on campus. This set currently retails for $24 per piece since it is on sale so grab it while you can and save some money.
Stay warm, comfortable and stylish as we approach the coldest time of the year!