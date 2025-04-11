The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your TikTok algorithm is anything like mine, then your for you page was flooded with edits of Nick and Noah from the new movie, “My Fault: London.” Obviously I had to see what the hype was all about so I gave it a watch.

What I didn’t know was that “My Fault: London” is a remake of the movie “Culpa Mia,” which came out on Prime Video in 2023. Thankfully, I had already watched “Culpa Mia” when it came out, so I was able to compare the two movies while watching the remake.

Keep reading for my review of the two movies, and I’ll tell you which one is worth your time.

Both movies follow the same plot. 18-year-old girl, Noah moves with her mother across the world to live with her new stepfather and stepbrother, Nick. While at first mortal enemies, Nick and Noah quickly noticed an attraction between them that neither could ignore.

I know what you are thinking. They’re step-siblings?

Don’t look at me because I didn’t write the book.

I hope you are able to get past that teeny little minor detail in order to fully enjoy the crazy plot twists and entertaining storyline. I promise it is worth it.

One of the major differences between the two films is the location. “Culpa Mia” is based in Spain while “My Fault: London” is located in London.

“Culpa Mia,” the original movie, was filmed in Spanish, so when you watch, the audio is recorded in English, and the mouths don’t line up with the words. Since “My Fault: London” is based in London, it is in English, so the audio is much better.

Not sure if that is a dealbreaker for you but it definitely made “Culpa Mia” harder to watch in my opinion.

Another little difference between both movies is the violence level. This movie is based on a book and while I have not read it, I have heard that the first movie does a better job of depicting the violence and anger through the characters.

That being said, I definitely preferred the second movie because it felt more natural, and the chemistry between Nick and Noah is unmatched.

I thought the original Nick and Noah in “Culpa Mia” were amazing, however, their connection felt purely physical and they didn’t share that special friendship that the “My Fault: London” characters did.

One of the best parts of the new remake is how non-toxic the two main characters are. In “Culpa Mia,” Nick and Noah are very toxic, and if this were real life, they never would have made it.

Fun Fact: there’s a sequel to “Culpa Mia” called “Culpa Tuya,” where Nick and Noah are even more toxic and end up cheating on each other.

I’m hoping that when “My Fault: London” comes out with the sequel, they stick to the non-toxic and healthy relationship between Nick and Noah.

In my opinion, it is what made the remake version so much better in my eyes. It also doesn’t hurt that the new Nick is ridiculously attractive. Maybe I’m biased.

Before you watch, you should know that both of these movies include some sensitive topics, such as gang violence and parental abuse, so keep that in mind before viewing.

Please remember that these are just my opinions, and I know not everyone will agree. I highly suggest watching both versions of the movie because they are both amazing films and that way you can form your own opinions on it.

Thank you for reading, and happy watching! I hope you love Nick and Noah just as much as I do.