Cozy Fall Solo Dates

On a brisk, cool, breezy autumn morning, when you may be beginning to feel the chill of winter depression arriving, there’s no better time to go on a fun solo date. Solo dates are experiences to strengthen your self-love, self-respect and enhance your mental health.

To grow and thrive, here are five solo dates this fall that will be your best friend.

Take an autumnal walk with no set destination Breathe in the crisp fall air, crunch some leaves and watch the wind blow the trees this autumn. There’s no better feeling than being surrounded by nature in a cozy sweater, enjoying the scenery fall provides. Pay attention to your surroundings. Are the leaves changing? Are they red, orange, yellow or brown? By allowing yourself time to just walk mindlessly, you’ll feel a sense of relief fill your body as you debrief from day-to-day worries. This act of mindfulness will allow you to enjoy the present moment and focus on nothing but the beauty of autumn. Go to a farmer’s market or pumpkin patch and take aesthetic pictures I’ve been seeing a flurry of adorable pictures taken at pumpkin patches and farmers’ markets. You could focus on a trend. Perhaps you’ve seen the pumpkin head or the cute apple picking at the farmer’s market. There are plenty of opportunities to allow you to declutter your mind and have fun. Visit your favorite local coffee shop and order a crafty fall latte In State College, there are plenty of local coffee shops, from Elixr to Sowers Harvest Café, where you can enjoy autumnal drinks that bring a little highlight to your day. I find myself drinking lattes often, so trying new flavors is fun to discover and explore the options each season provides. Fall is my personal favorite with all the cinnamon drinks. Photo by Theo Crazzolara from Unsplash Stargaze on a crisp autumn night Autumn is perfect for stargazing. The temperature isn’t too cold or too hot, so you can snuggle up with a cozy blanket on a roof and stare at the sky. I love trying to pick out constellations in the sky, and typically, Orion’s Belt stands out to me. Stargazing allows us to realize just how small we are in the grand scheme of the universe, allowing us to feel a sense of freedom and humbleness. Shop at a thrift store for cozy autumnal items You can find anything at a great thrift store. There’s one near my hometown that I absolutely adore because of their sweaters and cute knick-knacks. The sweetest elderly ladies run the store through volunteering, which makes it all the more lovable. I find myself going thrifting each time I go home. In the fall specifically, thrifting is the perfect way to find (new-to-you) clothing, such as cotton sweaters and long flowy skirts to bring your autumnal outfits to life. Furthermore, you can find the cutest fall decor thrifting!

Enhancing your fall life through solo dates is unimaginably healing. You can find yourself through being mindful and humble through simple self-love activities. The freeing feeling you can experience by taking yourself out and doing activities you enjoy this fall will bring peace to your life. Appreciate yourself and take yourself out on a cozy solo date!