The time has come. Everyone is starting to look forward to summer break filled with fun in the sun.

The last few weeks of school are taking place, and with that, the last assignments, papers and exams. Finals are right around the corner, but then after that are the months of relaxation, warm weather, beach days and driving with the windows down.

Right now, we have around two weeks left of classes or three weeks, including finals week.

Even though we have to stay focused on putting in the best for the last pieces of work, daydreams of summer may be lingering in people’s minds.

I know I’m certainly thinking of being on a beach with friends and family, watching the ocean waves crash and feeling the sand beneath my feet.

I’ve asked some people what they are daydreaming about while getting through these final weeks.

“I can’t wait to see friends from home and spend more time with them,” said Claudia Hertwig.

Getting the time to fully reconnect and hang out with friends from home for longer than a weekend or week break will be enjoyable. There’s more time for in-depth debriefs of the year and more memories throughout the months.

“Tanning!” Madison Landis and Kaitlyn Wilson

Kaitlyn Wilson and Madison Landis talked about tanning and being at the beach.

I know I’m also excited to get a nice tan going, as I’m sure everyone is. Everything is always better with a tan.

Wilson also mentioned working and not having to stress over school. With a hard-working year coming to an end, everyone needs these three to four months to not have to worry about school assignments and refresh their brains.

Work is a great activity to engage with during the summer in order to get money. College drains the bank account and working over the summer is much needed.

Anna Messick said “I’m excited to travel and spend more time with my family.”

After spending all these months away from home, being surrounded by family and bonding with them again will bring back childhood fun.

Lastly, Maria Kanteliotis mentioned, “I’m excited for warm weather, finally, and being able to wear summer dresses to go to nice dinners.”

Dealing with a brutal State College winter calls for wishes of warm weather and no more jackets. There’s nothing worse than walking to class in cold weather. Valley wind is also crazy and will make it so much colder than it actually is.

Personally, I would rather deal with wind coming off the ocean.

Summer dresses are definitely a hot commodity. Shopping carts will be full of them in preparation.

Summer is an amazing time filled with relaxation, fun, warmth and excitement.

College students put in so much time and energy, working hard towards their assignments and excelling in their major. The summer months are their reward for that effort.

Throughout the summer, there’s so much to look forward to and many activities to take part in.

I know that being able to be outdoors in the sun again will heal everything for me.

Summer is coming soon, and college students cannot wait to dive in and enjoy every moment before venturing back to State College for next school year.