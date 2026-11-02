Costumes That Ran Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My opinion on what I saw this year. A collection of my favorites.

Paddington Bear

The cutest bear turned Halloween. I love this costume and think it is extra original, especially when you are holding a mini Paddington bear with it. This double-denim costume with yellow rain boots and fuzzy ears is so creative and such a nice reflection of such an iconic character. I am a big fan of recreating movie costumes, which you will see later in this article, but this costume was definitely a favorite of mine this Halloween season.

Spider

Do I see this every year? Yes. Do I love this every year? Absolutely. My favorite version of this costume is the one-piece lace and web outfit with a black bandeau and black mini shorts. I also loved it when this was paired with knee-high black boots. It completely pulled the outfit together and made a basic Halloween association trendy, cute and inventive. I also loved the look of the black rhinestones and gems by the eye to look like spider legs. It totally brought the costume to life and looked amazing. I love this creative take on a basic idea.

Unicorn

This is my ultimate favorite costume I saw this year. I could not think of anything more fun. I loved it when this costume was done by wearing all white with glitter, chokers, ears and hair extensions. This is such a pretty, chic, yet cool costume. I am so here for chokers being back and love this 2016 era we are currently in, with the choker and all other accessories totally elevating this look. I personally would say this is my number one costume I have seen this year.

Pink Lady

I am a huge Grease fan, so seeing this costume have its comeback in 2026 was so full circle, considering I first watched Grease in 2016. I love the all-black look with the fun pink jacket and think this simple costume is such a great last-minute look. I love when costumes are easy to throw together, and all-black clothes are super easy when you need something last minute.

Poison Ivy

Personally, green is my favorite color, and I think this is one of the hottest costumes out there. I love the look of the green slip dresses with vines and leaf crown accessories. I love the idea of this costume and think it is so cool and different. To me, the more different and inventive you are, the better the costume will be, and this is one of my personal favorite fresh and original costumes.

Handyman

This year was the first year I saw this costume, and it was one of the most funky ones yet. I love the look of a Halloween costume centered on jean shorts and a tie top, as it is so practical and extremely easy to throw together at the last minute. Also, this costume requires a set of tools and a tool bag, and I love how easy it is to grab from your dad, your friends and even your own toolbox. This is such an easy DIY costume, and I loved seeing it.

Painter