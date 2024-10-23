Coming of Age Movies For Your Zodiac Sign

Coming of age movies are uncomfortable comfort movies. They make up some of my favorite films and they hit harder than any other movie. So here are coming of age movies for each zodiac sign.
- Aries: March 21-april 19
-
Aries are impulsive, stubborn, loyal and yearn for independence by nature. These traits are huge part of the characters from “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Little Women” and “10 Things I Hate About You.”
- taurus: april 20-may 20
-
Taurus is the sign that’s known for being loyal, sentimental and romantic. Tom Hansen from “500 Days of Summer” and Elizabeth Bennet from “Pride & Prejudice” are definitely romantics (even if Elizabeth Bennet would deny it at first).
- gemini: may 21-june 20
-
Geminis are curious, quick-witted and restless. They are intellectuals who are torn between two sides of themselves. Our protagonists from “Girl, Interrupted,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Thirteen” certainly fit these criteria.
- cancer: june 21-july 23
-
Cancers are deeply emotional and introspective. Elio from “Call Me by Your Name” and the Lisbon sisters from “The Virgin Suicides” are some of the most profoundly emotional characters that will ever grace your screen.
- leo: july 23-august 22
-
Cher from “Clueless” has a Leo’s charming, attention-grabbing personality that just makes you believe everything she says. The Lisbon sisters from “The Virgin Suicides” definitely had the town’s attention. Neil Perry from “Dead Poets Society” has the Leo desire for self-expression.
- virgo: august 23-september 22
-
Virgos are hardworking perfectionist; they can come off critical but are very kind and loyal. “Call Me by Your Name,” “Pride & Prejudice” and “Waves” are Virgo movies.
- libra: september 23-october 22
-
Libras are charming, social and artistic humans. “Dead Poets Society” and “Clueless” are the films for Libras.
- scorpio: october 23-november 21
-
Intense is definitely one way to describe Scorpios. What they feel, they feel in full force. They are the kind of loyal that can border on possessive.
Nadine from “Edge of Seventeen,” Tyler from “Waves” and Tracy from “Thirteen” give off Scorpio energy.
- sagittarius: november 22-december 21
-
Sagittarius’s need their freedom, they hate feeling confined and they are honest. “The Virgin Suicides,” “500 Days of Summer” and “The Fallout” all have these same traits.
- capricorn: december 21-january 20
-
Capricorns are ambitious while often being pessimistic. They are often their own biggest critic and have a deep need for security.
Characters from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Fallout” and “Beautiful Boy” give off Capricorn to a tee.
- aquarius: january 21-february 18
-
Aquarius is marked by traits of innovation and independence. They’re humanitarian and love thinking outside the box while sometimes being a little aloof.
If that doesn’t describe Kat from “10 Things I Hate About You” or Aimee from “The Spectacular Now,” I don’t know what does.
- pisces: febuary 19-march 2o
-
Compassionate, empathic and artistic describe Charlie from “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” Hazel Grace from “The Fault in Our Stars” and Nic from “Beautiful Boy.” They can struggle with boundaries and are prone to emotional extremes.
Look for your zodiac sign, find your movie, hop on your couch and get to watching!