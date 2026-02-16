Cold Enough To Kill: Surviving Negatives Feels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

State College has reached temperatures that can make even your soul feel chilled, with the addition of hurricane-level winds. This past month, Happy Valley felt less happy and more arctic. In these freezing temperatures, how does a girl maintain both warmth and style? Well, let us find the best of both worlds.

We all know the feeling of wearing layers to feel warm then stripping all the layers off once we get to class. To avoid this, you have to be smart with layering your clothes. The goal is to be warm and cute without the bulk.

For your base layer, start with something warm but fitting. Having a tight base will allow you to avoid the bulk of the clothes and that won’t move around with your top layers, helping to trap heat close to your body. A fitting long sleeve shirt and warm, thick leggings are the perfect base layer options.

To follow the base layer, add your everyday warm clothes. This could be a hoodie, crewneck or quarter-zip. Try to choose something thick, warm and insulating. Avoid a light top that won’t help trap heat. Each layer matters.

For your bottoms, you can stick with the thick leggings or add another layer for more warmth. Wide-legged sweatpants are a perfect option for layering. They provide the effortless look while holding heat.

Of course, we cannot forget some thick wool socks. They will keep your feet warm and comfy. Try pairing them with some snow boots or the trendier UGGs. The addition of UGGs will help you stay warm, but also be fashionable at the same time. Keep everything neutral-colors; you do not want to look like a fresh painting.

Now for the fun part: Accessorizing. Finding beanies, headbands or earmuffs in a cute color or pattern that will match every outfit is the centerpiece of dressing cute.

Thick wool headbands are perfect for class. They look effortless, keep your hair back and you don’t have to worry about taking them off when in class. Pair this with a matching scarf. Not only will it protect you from the harsh winds, but also will keep you looking effortless. Make sure you wrap the scarf around your hear so that it looks trouble-free, rather than a burden.

Now, we cannot forget about our hair and jewelry. Slick backs are perfect for winter; they keep your hair out of your face and reduce the amount of times hair gets suck in zippers or backpacks. Other good options are braids or half-up, half-downs as well.

Jewelry should be kept very light and minimal. Dainty necklaces, small hoops and studs. You do not want anything that would overstimulate you or get caught in your clothes.

This is your guide to staying warm and fashionable the rest of the season. This can seem like a lot, but rest assured that you will not feel a breeze on your skin. While our Happy Valley has turned into “Arctic” Valley, it is important to embrace it and make it to your classes warm!