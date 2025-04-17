Coffee is More Than Just a Drink — It Is a Culture

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee plays a significant role across cultures; it is a sign of hospitality and tradition. It is not merely a morning pick-me-up but a part of history. From the rich traditions of Arabic coffee to the transformative role it had in history, this is how coffee shaped our culture.

Offering coffee to a visitor is an expression of hospitality and respect in many cultures. For instance, serving Arabic coffee (Gahwa) to guests is a centuries-old tradition in the Middle East that signifies generosity.

Being Middle Eastern, I have always observed my parents serving their guests different types of coffee, from Turkish coffee to espresso, to Arabic (specifically Yemeni and Saudi) coffee.

This tradition instilled in me an appreciation for coffee’s ability to bring people together, fostering conversation and connection.

Furthermore, it plays a key role in cultural identity.

When visiting different areas of the world, coffee ties back to people’s cultural identity.

For example, in Türkiye, Turkish coffee is recognized as an essential part of the country’s culture, even earning a place on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

This means that their way of preparing coffee has such an important role in culture as it is integrated into people’s lives.

Coffee is present when there is a celebration; it is sometimes even used to tell a person’s future and fortune.

Each culture has its unique way of preparing and consuming coffee, making it an essential part of national and regional identities.

In the Arab World, where coffee originated, it was an alternative to the banned alcoholic beverages. They also used the beverage to keep themselves awake during overnight religious ceremonies.

Coffee has also had other pivotal roles in history, especially during the Enlightenment.

During seventeenth-century Europe, coffee, like beer, was made using boiled water and provided a new and safe alternative to alcoholic drinks.

It helped aid the Enlightenment Era as it replaced alcohol in the morning.

People who drank coffee instead of alcohol began the day alert and stimulated, rather than relaxed and mildly inebriated, and the quality and quantity of their work improved.

Coffeehouses became hubs of information exchange, political discourse and scientific debate.

It helped catalyze the Enlightenment by promoting rational thought and discourse.

As someone who frequents modern cafes, it is fascinating to see the parallels with historical coffeehouses as social spaces for conversation and idea exchange, because I still feel like cafes offer a space for discourse.

The mix of caffeine and a cozy atmosphere fosters creativity and focus.

Whether it’s a group of university students discussing their group project or a writer crafting the next great novel, coffee has long been associated with inspiration and productivity.

Beyond tradition and history, coffee holds emotional significance for many. A simple cup of coffee can be associated with deep conversations, first dates or even a therapeutic moment of reflection.

It is closely tied to how people enjoy their daily routines. For example, in Sweden, the concept of “fika” (a coffee break with pastries) is a cherished tradition that encourages people to slow down and appreciate the moment.

Coffee is more than just a drink, so the next time you’re enjoying it, think about how you are involved in a rich and meaningful tradition that goes across cultures.