Clothing Inspiration for the Warmer Weather

As the school year ends, sunny days are finally upon us. Not only has there been what feels like a drastic change in the seasons, but there has also been a drastic shift in the clothes people are starting to wear.

If you aren’t sure what you want your summer wardrobe to look like this year, listed below are some of my favorite trends and pieces at the moment.

Everything Polka Dot

I’ve been seeing so many cute tops and skirts on social media and around campus that incorporate polka dots in some way.

There are so many different color schemes that can work with this design, and it cultivates such a playful and bright energy for summer.

Polka dots can even extend past your wardrobe and influence your nails, jewelry and makeup looks. My last acrylic set featured white polka dots against a brown background, and they were my favorite set to date. I got so many compliments and inspired friends to get a similar look.

I recommend you implement this fun design into your life through the clothes you wear, as you’re bound to feel so playful and fun, and receive lots of compliments!

Fun Necklines

Incorporating a different neckline can be the perfect statement in an outfit, and pull the whole thing together.

The elegant square neck, trendy strapless and fun asymmetrical are only three of the many different styles that are out there waiting for you. These necklines give you space to experiment with jewelry and hairstyles, and just add to the uniqueness of your outfit.

I suggest everyone play around with necklines and find those that work best with your body type and the overall vibe you want to give off.

Maximalist Jewelry

Whenever I see someone on campus with chunky rings, big hoops and an insane amount of bracelets on their wrists, I immediately assume they are cool.

There is nothing like the perfect jewelry to complete an outfit, and it is such a great way to express your personal style. There are countless websites online that sell unique items, and it can be so fun to search around and find what works for you.

While a dainty necklace and band on your finger is always a safe and cute idea, loading yourself with timeless pieces of jewelry just elevates anything you’re wearing so much more. Don’t be afraid to mix metals, styles or brands, just find what works best for you and stick with it.

Whether you like silver, gold or maybe more of a boho vibe, there is jewelry out there for everyone, and it can help you present yourself in a way that is true to who you are.

Graphic Tees

Another great way to express yourself through your clothing is graphic tees. Whether it is showing off your favorite TV series, an artist you really appreciate or even a funny image or saying, graphic tees are both stylish and expressive.

These can be found at the thrift store, the mall, flea markets or maybe in the bottom of your drawer from when you were younger. Graphic baby tees, oversized shirts and cropped tank tops are just some of the many different styles, and they can be worn in so many ways.

Forget the notion that these types of shirts are childish or immature; embrace them and use them to elevate your look, making it more playful and personal to you.

Cute Sneakers

Summer is notorious for its adventures and outdoor experiences. If you know you are going to be moving around a lot these next three months, it may be a good idea to invest in cute yet comfortable tennis shoes.

Some fan favorites include Adidas, Reeboks and Nikes. These are great places to start, as they offer a wide variety of options and colors.

I invested in Adidas Spezials last summer, and I wore them almost every day. They are such a comfortable shoe, but also make you look so put together. It seems like there is an endless amount of styles to be explored, so don’t be anxious that there might not be something that works for you.

Another brand of shoes that I’ve been seeing a lot more recently is Onitsuka Tigers. This Japanese company has made its way overseas, offering unique patterns and colors that have people in a chokehold.

Shoes are such an important part of an outfit, and finding a pair that is not only eye-catching, but also easy on your feet is incredibly important.

Summer is a time of relaxation, family, friends and fashion. Step out of your comfort zone this year and wear something you enjoy, but perhaps haven’t dared to put on in the past.