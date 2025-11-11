Clogs Have Made a Comeback: 9 Types Of the 2025 “It Girl” Shoe 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Clogs are back and better than ever. And everyone is making them.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

The OG Boston Clog in the collection. These shoes come in a variety of colors ranging from navy blue to lime. The suede shoe is retailing for $169.95. The shoes are known for their soft cushioned sole and are known to offer support for sensitive feet. Not to mention how adorable they are.

Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle

Similar to the Soft Footbed, but these clogs add spunk. The big metal buckle is the perfect touch to have that cozy fall looks while still wearing a statement shoe. This big buckle design is made on a leather clog which dresses up the shoe and would elevate any look taking it from boring to chic. The buckle itself is offered in both silver and gold, so whether a gold or silver girl- this is your shoe.

Birkenstock Boston Essentials

A more lightweight clog. These clogs are made from EVA material. This material combines a foam that is both durable and flexible. The Boston Essentials are made to be both waterproof and cleanable. This shoe is retailing for $59.95 and is offered in both bold and neutral colors, making them a perfect shoe to fit everyone’s style.

Boston Chunky

For my fellow short girlies- they made this for us. The perfect “it girl” shoe is now platformed. This clog spins off the classic silhouette offering an edgier look. Featuring an exaggerated spiky outsole, this suede shoe with letter bottom is a perfect statement piece.

Boston Shearling

These must be my winter shoes. The cutest and comfiest way to elevate any look. These clogs lined with plushy fuzzy shearling insides are the perfect throw-on winter shoe. They can be worn in any weather but are not only great transition shoes as it gets colder but perfect house slippers as well. I personally just bought a pair in mocha and think they are the cutest slippery vibe I have seen this year.

Boston Big Buckle Flex Platform

The last of the Birkenstocks and the perfect blend of everything. These shoes come in two colors, Teddy Black and Teddy Eggshell. This clog features a sherpa outside with a platformed bottom. Name something more perfect. These shoes can also be the perfect transition shoe between seasons and are great for my short girlies if they are looking for a shoe with height while still giving comfy chic. They are retailing for $190.

UGG Goldenstar Clog

This Australian brand is always brining it. First, the UGG Mini’s trend and now this. These will definitely be popular shoes. This clog is retailing for $130. Offered in many neutral colors, these shoes are great basics that will match everything. My personal favs are the dusted cocoa color because just like clogs, a dark brown is in. These shoes have a durable foam bottom and an adjustable heel strap. This design combines a cute look while still being practical and supportive.

Dr. Martens Isham

This brand has had quite the comeback. Dr. Martens are everywhere, and this clog will be too. This shoe is known as a mule and features the classic Dr. Marten bottom with cool designs on the top of the shoe. This shoe’s sole has the classic Dr. Marten yellow stitching and the design on the top is right above the toe also stitched in. These shoes are a statement piece and mix the brand’s traditional look with a fun stitched design, definitely making them pop.

Steve Maddens Wooly