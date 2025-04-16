The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Butter yellow, a pale gold-toned yellow, has been declared the color of spring and summer. Searches for this color have skyrocketed recently, and this trend is only predicted to continue.

My first look at the trend started with the KitchenAid color of the year. KitchenAid states they chose this color because “the color yellow has the ability to transport you back in time, evoking some of the warmest memories… it feels fresh and modern, leaning into present-day design trends — a classic neutral that will last over the years.”

KitchenAid says that they wanted to connect back to the 1960s whimsical vibe, and this dash back to the past may reflect how the American people are feeling right now.

In the 1960s, 49% of women were stay-at-home mothers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The term “trad wife” has been skyrocketing ever since 2024 and we see viral TikTok trends featuring butter-making, homemade sourdough and homemaking.

As Americans are becoming more and more concerned with food and government regulations, the question is: Are people leaning back into traditional family values? Is this trend a color pushed by brands created for consumers to purchase products, or is it something more?

Another theory for butter yellow’s rise in popularity may be connected to psychology and the emotions the color evokes. Yellow is associated with happiness, warmth and optimism, which could explain why people are gravitating toward it in uncertain and ever-changing times.

I did not realize the gravity of this trend until I went to my local department stores over spring break and they were flooded with a pretty yellow hue. If you want to shop this trend, there is a ton of inspiration, as celebrities are the push that caused the trend to go mainstream.

One of my favorite looks of this trend was Timothée Chalamet’s full butter yellow suit with a bolo tie and gold jewelry. Chalamet rocked this outfit at the Oscars this year, where he was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in the movie “A Complete Unknown.”

Another powerful look was Hailey Bieber’s mirror picture in the Rhode HQ, posted to the business’s Instagram. This is not the first time we have seen her embracing the butter yellow style. Last summer, when a butter yellow manicure was trending, Bieber looked amazing in an ahead-of-the-curve maternity look.

As we saw with KitchenAid, butter yellow is a great way to add a sprinkle of spring to a household. Adding this color to a home, apartment or dorm would give a nice, warm and comforting look to any room.

Butter yellow has made its sweep in butter blonde hair, eyeshadow, nails, fashion and home décor, and it is not planning on stopping anytime soon.

If you are a fan of butter yellow, you can get on top of this trend now as the spring months begin. However, if you are not inclined to make any purchases at the moment, this timeless color will likely be around for a while.