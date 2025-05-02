Business Casual Basics: Building a Professional Wardrobe from Scratch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

If you’re looking for professional work attire for internships, career fairs, interviews or full-time work but aren’t sure where to start, these are the business casual basics to kickstart your wardrobe.

Dress Pants

Buying dress pants for a professional work environment is one of the most underrated parts of corporate wardrobe shopping, yet it is incredibly important for pulling an outfit together.

Invest in at least one pair of black dress pants and one pair of light, khaki-colored dress pants for the office to start on your business basics.

Black pants are versatile and can be styled with any item on this list, so they are a great investment piece for getting into the workplace. Lighter pants are also great corporate wear for spring or summer.

Color(s): Silver Grey, Blackjack

Check out the matching blazers below if you are looking for a perfect color match.

BURNETTE PANTS BLACK – Princess Polly ($27)

Color(s): Black

Color(s): Off-White, Black

Color(s): Mocha Taffy

Button Ups/ Blouses

The key to looking for professional tops is going to be finding shirts that match the pants you already have in your wardrobe. A classic button-up is going to be the staple starting point for your outfits.

Start with a black button-up shirt.

Classic Button-Down Shirt – Old Navy ($15)

Color: Blackjack

If dark colors don’t suit you, or you are looking to add a little color to your wardrobe, you can switch this out for a light neutral color button-up or blouse as well, depending on the type of work environment you are in.

Slim Button-Down Shirt – Old Navy ($18)

Color(s): White Lilies, Brown Stripe

Color(s): High Dive Blue, Orchid Ice Dusty Pink, White

Color(s): Dark Gray

SOFT TOUCH SCUBA SLASH-NECK TANK – Banana Republic ($27)

Color(s): Snow Day, Preppy Navy; Violet Lilac

Blazers

Of course, no business outfit is complete without a classic blazer to add the extra professional touch. These are perfect if you are often cold in the workplace or need to add professionalism and cohesiveness to your outfit.

Pick a color for your blazer that can match multiple blouses and dress pants.

Taylor Fitted Suit Blazer – Old Navy ($27)

Color(s): Silver Gray, Black Jack

Classic Suiting Blazer – Abercrombie ($100)

Color(s): Cream, Gray Pinstripe

Entering the workplace can stress you out, but building your professional wardrobe shouldn’t. Your clothes should make you feel empowered, not overwhelmed.

By picking pieces that can be reused over and over again, you can reduce outfit anxiety for those early morning corporate meetings and reduce the amount of money spent on your wardrobe. Finding the balance between professionalism and your own style makes all the difference in the world.

Don’t overthink it. Wear what makes you feel confident and ready to succeed.