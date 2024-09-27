The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Charli XCX’s remix album “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat,” will be released on Oct. 11.

XCX’s previous album “BRAT” was released on June 7 and debuted at number three on the Billboard charts. Shortly after the album’s release, fans started referring to the season as “Brat summer” which is an aesthetic trend aimed at party animal scenes, cool-girl style and “BRAT green” everything.

Brat summer was a cultural phenomenon. Fans embraced the era through viral TikTok trends like the “Apple” dance as well as clubbing scenes to capture the full Brat experience.

While “Apple” has been one of the album’s biggest hits, the track almost didn’t make it onto “BRAT,” according to XCX.

In an Instagram post, she wrote that “a little secret apple nearly didn’t make the cut on the final tracklist… imagine lol. anyways it’s her world and we’re just living in it!”

According to the BBC, the Brat summer trend has about 1 million posts on TikTok and the lime green theme has now been used by high-level companies and individuals.

XCX recently announced on her Instagram that her sixth studio album, “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat,” would be coming in October. Fans are so excited that they are calling this upcoming era “Brautumn.”

The new album includes 16 tracks, with five being remixes from the original release. The other 11 tracks have yet to be released, leaving fans with even more excitement than the initial “BRAT” release.

XCX will be collaborating with a variety of artists on her upcoming album. “360” will feature Robyn and Yung Lean and “Von Dutch” will feature singer-songwriter Addison Rae. More popstars will enter their Brat era this fall such as Lorde on “Girl, so confusing,” Billie Eilish on “Guess” and Troye Sivan on “Talk talk.”

“Talk talk” with Troye Sivan was released alongside the news of Charli XCX’s new album and it was its own moment. I might say this is one of my favorites.

Give it a listen for your next hot girl walk to class.

XCX’s “Sweat” tour with Troye Sivan has also just began and it looks to be an incredible concert experience.

@troyesivan Charli and Detroit, i love you. Sweat tour night 1 was absolutely mental 💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦💦 ♬ original sound – Troye Sivan Troye Sivan gives fans an inside view of the “Sweat” tour.

As if the TikTok acclaim was not enough, “BRAT” also became political. XCX showed her support for presidential candidate Kamala Harris by tweeting “Kamala IS brat” after President Biden stepped out of the race in the upcoming 2024 election.

The Harris campaign’s official X account changed its backdrop to “Brat green.” Instead of the album title, it reads “Kamala HQ.” Vice President Kamala Harris quickly attracted much of the Gen Z crowd by embracing “Brat,” which could win her a lot more votes from that demographic.

Brat summer was considered a lifestyle for many and can be labeled as one of the biggest trends in a long time. It has impacted the world of pop culture with great significance, especially after “Brat” became political.

It will be a new and fun era of “Brautumn” if fans are “bumpin’ that” to “brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” on Oct. 11.