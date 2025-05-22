The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Five Book Recommendations for Fall” and “Books I Would Sell My Soul to Read Again for the First Time” are two examples of the types of videos you’ll see on “BookTok,” a community on TikTok that explores the joys of reading. BookTok is a map leading a new reader to his or her perfect destination.

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms, with about 1 billion users. It hosts loads of content meant for specific demographics; so it’s no wonder that there’s a whole section dedicated to books.

So far, you’ve read as I’ve babbled on and on about how wonderful reading is and all the benefits you can glean from it, but if you don’t want to take my word, BookTok is a wonderful place to gather more information.

Although I started seeing videos from BookTok pop up on my For You Page (the main page of TikTok that uses an algorithm to show videos that it thinks may be interesting), around 2021, BookTok was first created in August of 2020, when a girl named Cait Jacobs posted about how much she loved to read.

From there, BookTok bloomed into what it is now: a huge network of people who all share a similar passion for reading. Due to her platform on BookTok, Jacobs was even able to write her own book. For me, that basically sounds like a dream come true.

In fact, besides the whole author thing, I was already jealous of Jacobs due to her extensive book collection that spanned over 1,000 books. By simply searching for “BookTok” in the search tab on TikTok, you’ll be whisked away to a whole new world filled with literature.

Some creators on BookTok have even started their own book clubs that you can join. There are videos on there for every book genre and reading preference imaginable. Not only that, but you can also connect with other people who want to get into reading or who are old pros.

Not to mention that BookTok seems to be quite the welcoming space. Whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran, other members of BookTok love to invite others into the BookTok space and become friends.

Why get involved on BookTok? It has built a community for those who are fond of snuggling up with a good book on a cozy evening or those who have lots of things to say about their most recent read.

Although I have been obsessed with reading since I was little, I never thought there would be others who fell in love with reading as much as I did. I think that for any of you who are interested in giving reading a shot, BookTok can be a lovely resource.

BookTok is similar to Urban Dictionary in that it takes complicated details for new readers and turns them into digestible information. You’ll be sure to find at least one book that calls out your name.

So definitely check out BookTok. Beware if you do, though, you might have to tell others that your weekend is fully booked due to all the time you spend watching videos.