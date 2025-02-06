Books I Read Over Holiday Break: Worth the Read?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

My mom is an elementary school librarian, and although I constantly encourage her to stop buying my little cousins books for every birthday and holiday, I did inherit her seemingly genetic love for literature.

I haven’t had as much time to read for leisure at school as I would like, so I had some catching up to do over the month-long break. Here’s what I read and my honest view on whether or not you should read it too!

Overall, I had a great break reading these titles and I hope you’re able to enjoy them, too!