3 Book Series That Will Take You Into Another World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Books, novels or short stories — pieces of literature that take over your mind and teleport you to another world.

There are many different genres of books that have become popular in recent years. Romance, rom-com, fantasy and even dystopian.

Dystopian books are often set in a post-apocalyptic future society. They are often centered around controlling governments and ruined environments. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins is a very good example of the perfect dystopian novel.

Fantasy often features an imaginary world with some sort of supernatural or magical element. The stories often include mythological characters as well. A good example of this is “The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien.

If you’re wondering what some of the top fantasy or dystopian books are, keep reading.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” The young adult hit, “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Mass, is at the top of the list. The novel series, which consists of five books, is a mix of fantasy, romance and thriller. The story is set in a fantasy land of Pythian, which consists of Faeries and mystical creatures. The main character is a 19-year-old human named Feyre Archeron. She is a strong-willed huntress who has been taken to the other side of the wall because she slayed a Faerie. The story followed her life in this captivity, but also adds the growth she has gone through and her love story. Once you have started into this world, the plot twists keep pulling you in deeper and deeper. “Shatter Me” Next is “Shatter Me,” By Tahereh Mafi. This series is a dystopian young adult series that follows a girl with superpowers. The series includes six novels and five novellas. Juliette is a 17-year-old girl who has the power of deadly touch. The totalitarian government captures and imprisons Juliette to use her as a weapon against the world. The story follows Juliette’s life as she navigates her lethal touch, rebels against The Reestablishment and finds her true love. “Caravel” Last but not least, we have “Caravel” by Stephanie Garber. This fantasy story includes three published novels so far. The story follows two sisters, Scarlett and Tella, who attempt to leave their abusive father through the game of Caravel. This performance is hosted by a mysterious gentleman named Legend. Tella is kidnapped by this mysterious host, which causes Scarlett to go play in the games to find her. The novels show the ups and downs of sisterhood, but also the idea that family will do everything for each other. We are pulled into the world of twists, mystery and a little mix of romance on the side; taken on a journey to discover the truth and find out who is hiding behind the covers.

These three novel series have an amazing mix of plot twists to pulls the reader into the book. Novels are a mode of escape from reality, and to find a good book allowing you to forget all your emotions and reality is rare.

Time to go to Barnes & Noble and find a comfy seat!