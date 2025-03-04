The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most annoying things is finishing a good show and not having a new one to watch.

Are you looking for your next show to watch? Here is a list of some of the best bingeable shows.

“shameless”

“Shameless” is a show about a dysfunctional Chicagan family navigating through life with an alcoholic semi-absent father. Frank Gallagher, played by an Oscar-nominated actor, William H. Macy, is the father of six kids of varying ages. Fiona, the eldest Gallagher of the bunch, is left to raise the remainder of her siblings due to the absence of her parents. Despite their bad luck, the show revolves around how the Gallagher family persists through difficult situations. Shameless is a perfect binge series as it has 11 seasons, so give it a try.

“orange is the new black”

“Orange is the New Black” is one of my favorite TV shows. While it covers some serious subject matter, they never fail to keep things funny. The show is about a group of inmates in a medium-security prison. The show closely follows its main character Piper Champman, a girl doing time for a drug trade gone wrong. The show is great if you love LGBTQ+ topics or just something funny. With seven seasons, this show is a watch worthwhile.

“the 100”

“The 100” is a fantastic show that takes on an apocalyptic vibe where life is now lived in space. A group of 100 prisoners is sent down to Earth from a spacecraft to see if it’s habitable once more. Earth was uninhabitable for years due to a nuclear apocalypse that wiped out all of humanity. Soon enough they will learn that not everything is as it seems. It truly is such a fun watch and has seven seasons.

“unsolved mysteries”

For those who love crime documentaries, this is the one for you. “Unsolved Mysteries” is a major thrill. The show consists of three volumes on Netflix. Each episode, slightly different from the other, shares a tragic story of a case that completely went cold. The documentary also serves as a way to spread awareness and help detectives get more leads. “Unsolved Mysteries” is definitely a great watch.

“gossip girl”

Gossip Girl/HBO Max “Gossip Girl” is categorized as a teen drama that takes place in the heart of New York City. In this show, the social lives of these teens continue to get put on blast by an anonymous blogger. The season takes many twists and turns and has been a popular series for many to enjoy. Additionally, the series has six seasons so it’s great for binging. Make sure to put “Gossip Girl” on your watch list this spring.

“yellowjackets”

“Yellowjackets” is a psychological thriller that takes place in both 1996 and present day. The past timeline follows a women’s high school soccer team flying for a game. What they can’t expect is that the plane engines burst and they crash in an undisclosed location in the mountains. The team is forced to learn how to hunt, gather and survive their current situation. In the present, the survivors realize that their past is not as buried as they thought. The show takes phenomenal twists and turns showing what imminent danger can do to the minds of young teenagers. This show is also a great watch as it has two seasons with the third airing currently.

“the walking dead”

“The Walking Dead” has to be one of my favorite shows. However, it can get a little scary. The show consists of a zombie apocalypse that has taken over the world. The main character, Rick wakes up from a coma after the apocalypse and spends a few days recovering and finding his wife and son. Despite being reunited the show comes with many twists and turns. With 11 seasons, it’s a great way to kill some time.

“law and order: Special VICTIMS Unit”

One thing I love about “Law and Order Special Victims Unit” is that each episode is a little bit different than the other period each episode goes on a case-by-case basis that shows the world what it’s like for these detectives to combat SVU cases. Out of all of the shows mentioned on this list, this series has a whopping 25 seasons. If you’re someone who is interested in crime shows this is the show for you.

“how i met your mother”

Fox/Youtube “How I Met Your Mother” is such a classic series. If you’re someone who likes a comedy show with a little bit of romance this is the kind of show for you. This show dives into Ted and his love life, or lack thereof. Throughout the series, you watch alongside him as he ends up finding the mother of his children. This show can be found on Hulu and it contains about nine seasons so if you’re looking for something to commit to this is something to look into.

“how to get away with murder”