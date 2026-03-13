Beyond the Margins: Black Women At The Sharp Edge Of Intersectionality

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“There is no such thing as a single-issue struggle because we do not live single-issue lives.” — Audre Lorde, writer and feminist activist

Conversations about equity often separate racism and sexism into different discussions. Racial justice initiatives address disparities affecting Black communities. Feminist movements address inequalities affecting women. Both are necessary. Neither, on its own, fully captures the lived reality of Black women.

Black women do not experience race and gender discrimination as separate forces. They experience them simultaneously, and in ways that create a distinct form of marginalization that is frequently overlooked in policy, activism and institutional reform.

Understanding Intersectionality

Legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw introduced the term intersectionality to describe how overlapping systems of power produce unique experiences for people positioned at multiple axes of identity. For Black women, discrimination cannot be understood by isolating race from gender.

When racial inequality is framed primarily through the experiences of Black men and gender inequality is framed primarily through the experiences of white women, Black women’s specific challenges are often rendered invisible. Their experiences do not neatly fit into a single category, and as a result, they are frequently underrepresented in research, legislation and advocacy agendas.

Intersectionality is not about adding identities together. It is about recognizing that systems of power interact in ways that generate new and distinct outcomes.

Distinct Patterns of Disparity

Empirical data demonstrates that Black women occupy a unique position within broader inequality trends. In the labor market, Black women earn less on average than white women and white men, and often less than Black men. In healthcare, Black women in the United States face disproportionately high maternal mortality rates. In educational settings, Black girls are disciplined at higher rates than their white peers for comparable behaviors.

These disparities are not fully explained by race alone or gender alone. They reflect how racialized and gendered stereotypes operate together. Research has shown that Black women are often perceived as more aggressive or less competent than their white counterparts for the same conduct. At the same time, cultural narratives that frame Black women as inherently strong can lead institutions to underestimate their need for support.

The result is a pattern in which Black women are subject to heightened scrutiny while receiving limited institutional protection.

Gaps in Advocacy Frameworks

The critique advanced in “Hood Feminism” by Mikki Kendall (2020) argues that mainstream feminist movements have historically prioritized issues that reflect the concerns of more economically privileged women, while sidelining survival-based issues such as food insecurity, housing instability and community safety. These issues disproportionately affect Black women.

Similarly, racial justice movements have often centered Black men as the primary subjects of racial harm. While these issues demand attention, this focus can obscure the ways Black women experience both racial and gendered violence.

When advocacy efforts rely on single-axis analyses, they risk overlooking those whose lives are shaped by multiple systems of inequality at once.

Why Recognition Matters on Campus

For college communities committed to diversity and inclusion, recognizing Black womanhood as a distinct site of oppression is not symbolic. It has practical implications.

Campus climate assessments, disciplinary policies, mental health resources and leadership pipelines all shape how students experience institutional life. If these structures are designed around generalized categories of “race” or “gender” without considering their intersection, they may fail to address the specific barriers Black women face.

Meaningful equity work requires attention to complexity. It requires moving beyond representation toward structural analysis. It requires acknowledging that inclusion efforts are incomplete if they do not account for how race and gender function together.

Black womanhood is not a subcategory of existing conversations about inequality. It represents a distinct structural position shaped by history, policy and cultural narrative. Recognizing that reality is a necessary step toward building institutions that serve all students equitably.