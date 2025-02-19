Best Underrated Rom-Coms to Watch This February

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s no secret that February stands as a month of love for couples everywhere to dine at the finest establishments, embark on romantic escapades or maybe even get engaged if things go really well.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or not, it can still be fun to indulge in the romance of the month.

After all, love certainly seems to be in the air the entire month of February, not just before and during Valentine’s Day. Everyone is falling in love on campus, and candy and chocolate are on everybody’s shopping list.

Personally, February always makes me want to throw on a rom-com and snuggle up with plenty of snacks and a fuzzy blanket. Not only will this type of set-up get you in the mood for the heart-filled month, but getting comfy can definitely help you stay sane amidst the dreary weather outdoors.

The ambiance of staying cozy while watching your favorite heart-throb woo their on-screen lover can’t be beat.

Although I am not too much of a rom-com fan (I don’t exactly buy into the whole “love at first sight” trope), these movies managed to make a pretty good impression on me.

It’s pretty unfortunate, though, that these rom-coms are incredibly under-appreciated. It’s all “When Harry Met Sally” this and “10 Things I Hate About You” that, but where’s the recognition for these masterpieces of movies? These movies don’t get all of the love they deserve, so hopefully, you’ll end up watching a few that are on this list.

“How to lose a guy in 10 days” February is the gateway into spring and to me, this movie just screams budding flowers and late afternoon rainstorms. It’s like a breath of fresh air and is certainly different from any rom-com I’ve seen before. Although the title is pretty universally known, many people that I know have never seen it before — a major faux pas if you ask me. This movie centers on Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), a journalist who writes “How to” columns for a magazine. Andie, as the title suggests, sets out to “lose a guy in 10 days” for the article she’s writing. On the other end of the spectrum, the movie’s male lead, Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey), claims that he can make any woman fall in love with him. Serendipitously, the two meet and engage in a “relationship” in which neither knows the other’s true motives. Thus, the movie thrusts into a sort of “enemies to lovers” dynamic as Andie and Benjamin’s relationship transitions from being totally fake to possibly blossoming into something more. “To all the boys i’ve loved before” This movie trilogy may be teetering on the young adult side of rom-coms, but I still can’t get enough of it. Similar to “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” the first of these movies starts with a fake dating plot. This time, though, both protagonists are aware that that’s what’s going on. The premise of these movies starts with the protagonist Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor), who is a hopeless romantic at heart. She writes secret love letters to every boy she’s been in love with and she keeps them tucked away in her room. When the letters get sent to the people they were addressed to, chaos ensues, and Lara Jean must create a fake relationship with one of the recipients of the letters, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), in order to keep the other recipients from growing suspicious of where her heart lies. The set and costume design for these movies are absolutely adorable, and the storyline will make you want to both laugh and cry (with happy tears, of course). Overall, it’s just a really feel-good trilogy to watch this February. the princess bride My last underrated movie pick for February is “The Princess Bride.” OK, so maybe this isn’t what typically comes to mind when you think rom-com, but I think it definitely fits the bill anyway. There’s plenty of humor and an absolutely heartwarming love story within the movie. “The Princess Bride” has that lighthearted ’80s fantasy feel; it has pirates, romance and evil schemes. What more could a person want in a movie? Besides, the relationship between the two main characters is precious. I won’t go into too much detail so as to not spoil it. However, the story starts with Westley (Cary Elwes) leaving his great love Buttercup (Robin Wright) to find his fortune so that they can spend their lives together, and, from there, the movie contains twists and turns up to the very end.

There you have it. These three movies are severely underappreciated but astoundingly lovely and watching any one of them is sure to lift your spirits this February.

Happy watching!