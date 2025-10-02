The Best Tanning Spots on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the school year has begun and summer is coming to an end, some may think a fading tan is inevitable. Just because you are not by a pool or on the beach does not mean you cannot still get your tan on. Just don’t forget your sunscreen.

As a frequent tanner myself, here is my ranking of all the places I’ve laid out and got my glow on during the school year:

ENGINEERING BUILDING LAWN The Engineering Building lawn is a convenient spot if you are in Pollock as it provides a lot of room to lay out. It’s usually never too busy, but there can be people throwing a baseball or football around. I was not a huge fan of this lawn just because of all the people walking through on the path from East or returning to East. On a weekend you don’t have to worry about that as much, but on a weekday it’s definitely apparent. However, it got the job done and helped me get some color. hub lawn The HUB lawn is reliable and probably the most popular spot to lay out on a sunny day. Basking in the sun and grabbing a bite to eat in the food court afterward—what more could you ask for? You will always have company on the HUB Lawn, especially on a sunny day in the beginning of spring. During those days, don’t be surprised if you are laying on top of people or get hit by a volleyball. However, the fall semester is usually more low-key and peaceful as long as events are not taking place on the lawn. old main lawn Similar to the HUB lawn, Old Main lawn is a popular spot with abundant grassy space to lay on and a beautiful view of downtown State College. Old Main is a little more low-key than the HUB, but it is still active with frisbee, volleyball and football goers. arboretum The Arboretum is a perfectly quiet and scenic place to lay. Not to mention, there are also bathrooms nearby, shaded benches and rows upon rows of beautiful picturesque flowers. Who wouldn’t want to tan next to a field of flowers? The only downside is that it’s a bit of a hike for people who don’t live in East Halls. Im fields Similar to the Arboretum, this is likely a hike for most, but hey, whatever it takes to get your steps in. The IM Fields, also known as Lot 12 during football season, are an awesome place to lay out, with plenty space to spread out. Tanning on the IM Fields means you have your own space and don’t have to worry about getting hit with a football. Well, just make sure you don’t lay out during a flag football or soccer game. eastview apartment lawn I may be biased as someone who lives in South Halls, but the lawn within the Eastview Apartment section of South Campus is the perfect place to lay out. It is extremely quiet and usually very empty, with more than enough room to lay down a towel. This is one of the most peaceful spots by far, and it’s conveniently close for people downtown or in Pollock/South.

So, even though our tanning spots may not look like those in Florida, there is still nothing stopping you from getting some color here in beautiful State College!