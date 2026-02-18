Best Rom-Coms To Watch This February

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rom-coms are some of the best movies to escape to our favorite tropes. From the 90s to modern-day, seeing love stories come together in comical ways create the best feel-good movies.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

As far as modern-day rom-coms go, this is one of the best. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky have the best fake-dating to lovers trope. As they spend more time together, their pretend romance begins to feel real and forces Lara Jean to confront her fears about love and vulnerability. The film captures the sweetness and awkwardness of first love, and the soundtrack is a great listen after too.

“The Ugly Truth”

This enemies to lovers movie tells the story of Mike Chadway, a blunt relationship expert who believes love is purely physical, joining Abby Richter’s morning show where they clash over her romantic ideals. He agrees to coach her through dating in order to boost ratings, leading to a series of awkward and funny situations. As Abby begins to succeed with Mike’s advice, she also starts to see a different side of him.

“When Harry Met Sally”

This classic rom-com follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright over several years as they navigate friendship and love in New York City. The film famously asks whether men and women can ever truly just be friends. Through witty dialogue and iconic scenes, their relationship evolves as they support each other through heartbreak and life changes.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

One of my favorites since childhood, this movie explores the main character Toula Portokalos’ relationship with her crazy, loud Greek family and marrying an American. The film humorously portrays the chaos and warmth of a tight-knit immigrant family.

“The Half of It”

A Netflix original, “The Half of It” follows an unexpected friendship between Paul Munsky and Ellie Chu in a small town. When Paul asks her to help write love letters to a girl named Aster, Ellie agrees for money. As she crafts heartfelt messages, Ellie realizes she also has feelings for Aster. The three form an unexpected friendship that challenges their understanding of love and identity.

“Juno”

Juno MacGuff is a witty and independent teenager who becomes pregnant after a casual relationship with her friend Paulie. Rather than panic, she decides to place the baby for adoption and finds a couple she believes will provide a good home. As the pregnancy progresses, Juno confronts adult responsibilities and complicated emotions while her relationships with Paulie, her family and the adoptive parents all evolve. The film balances humor with serious themes about maturity, choice and growing up.

“She’s The Man”

Viola disguises herself as her twin brother Sebastian in order to play on a boys’ soccer team after her own team is cut. At her new school, she struggles to maintain her identity while living as a boy. Complications arise when she develops feelings for her roommate, Duke, who confides in “Sebastian” about his own crush. The resulting misunderstandings create a series of comedic and romantic twists. Plus, Channing Tatum!

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Rachel Chu travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick, only to discover that his family is extremely wealthy and influential. She is suddenly thrown into a world of luxury, tradition and intense social expectations. Nick’s mother and high-society peers question whether Rachel is worthy of joining their elite family. As Rachel navigates these challenges, she learns more about her own values and identity.

“Miss Congeniality”

I love this movie for the way the main character approaches femininity. Gracie Hart is a tough FBI agent who has little patience for traditional femininity, but has to go undercover at the Miss United States pageant. She receives a hilarious crash course in pageant etiquette, fashion and poise from a professional coach. As she spends time with the contestants, Gracie begins to form genuine friendships and reconsider her assumptions about beauty and strength.

“27 Dresses”