Best Places to Get Graduation Dresses

For those that always plan ahead—or early graduates—it can never be too early to figure out your wardrobe for graduation.

It’s traditional for most graduations that girls wear white dresses, and it’s even more fitting for Penn State’s navy and white colors. White dresses are sold everywhere, but finding the most affordable stores with the most appropriate wardrobes can be difficult to find.

During my own search for a graduation dress, I have narrowed down three online and one local store that can provide options for every style.

Peppermayo Peppermayo is a relatively popular website among Penn State students, primarily for formal events. They offer a variety of styles and materials that can cater towards events in different seasons and for various levels of formality. Like most clothing websites, Peppermayo tends to come out with dresses that fit holidays or events of whatever season is currently in. This website is best for someone who prefers a more simple silhouette and style. There is a designated tab specifically for graduation dresses, but I would suggest searching white mini dresses instead to get results with the more common length of graduation dresses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEPPERMAYO (@peppermayo) Oh Polly Another popular website among Penn State students is Oh Polly. Offering a variety of styles, I would argue that Oh Polly has options for the more fashion-forward graduate. Dresses on this website range from $70 to just over $100, making it within range for the average price of a graduation dress. Oh Polly could be a good contender for spring graduates who can take advantage of the, sometimes, rare heat waves in State College. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y A S M I N (@yasmindevonport_) Babyboo This website is for those who are willing to splurge a bit for special occasions. There are several cute styles that fit the practical and fashionable side of any occasion. I just recently found this website during my own dress search and was only held up by the price point. Most dresses range from $60 to about $100, with most dresses costing over $100. But, that could arguably be an appropriate price for some.

Dresses on this website feature interesting silhouettes and textures of materials. A lot of dresses seem to be more structured with lightly corseted parts, making these dresses appear more formal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BABYBOO (@babyboofashion) Barefoot Metro (downtown state college) Barefoot Metro in downtown State College is a good option for those who prefer to try on something before buying it. It is located on College Avenue, so it is within walking distance from campus. Since it is a boutique-style store, there is a smaller selection but it could work in a pinch for those that prefer to not worry about the hassle of ordering and delivery. The front window will often showcase clothing specific to events that are happening in State College, so keep an eye out during graduation season. Barefoot Metro can also be a one-stop-shop for dresses, accessories, and shoes to complete a look.

There are plenty of other websites and stores that provide clothing for the occasion, but these four seem to be the most popular among Penn State students.

Graduation isn’t just the actual ceremony, it includes every “last” leading up to the final moment as a student and looking toward the next step in life. It can never be too early to find the dress that will get you through it.