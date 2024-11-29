This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

At this time of year, the leaves are falling and so are the tears. Midterms are looming around the corner and the sun is setting earlier and earlier, so it is imperative to know the best places to cry (or study) on campus.

the Arboretum

The Penn State Arboretum is a lovely botanical garden and an even better place to let out those waterworks. The Oasis Garden, Lotus Pond, the Pollinator and the Bird Garden are amazing places to have a breakdown with a stunning view of nature. Let the nature remind you that even plants have to struggle (though they don’t have bills and four midterms they haven’t studied for). Nothing sounds better than to wake up, get a cup of coffee with your dwindling meal plan, smell the roses and cry. And hey, if someone asks, the pollen is really kicking up your allergies.

Pollock Testing center bathroom

Every Penn State student knows that nothing is more humbling than the Pollock Testing Center. It has that ambiance of prisoners getting their computer time, and what are you if not a prisoner to society? Personally, nothing gets to me more than an exam I’ve crammed for and still know nothing about. While you grip the bathroom sink and stare into your bloodshot eyes in the mirror, you can wonder: “Is this all worth it?” Maybe or not. You might also wonder, “Do I have the upper body strength to become an exotic dancer?” You don’t. The Pollock Testing Center bathrooms are an especially perfect place to cry, whether its before or after you bomb exam that you studied hours for. Just remember to quickly shut down the laptop before you can see your grade (after all, ignorance is bliss).

pATTEE STACKS (THE LIBary)

Where’s a better place to have a breakdown than the apparently haunted stacks of the Pattee and Paterno Library? The stacks are dark, cozy and feature desks with divides for optimal crying privacy in a public space. That way, only you and the alleged ghosts know that you’re crying. While you sit there surround by people who can’t whisper to save their lives and the smell of molding books, you can’t help but feel the urge to cry.

the BUsiNESS BUILDING

The Business Building has beautiful glass windows so that you can people watch and take your mind off of things. While it feels slightly like being an animal in a zoo exhibit, passersby can get entertainment from your misery. Someone has to. We’ve all been there. If you’re lucky, in a rare moment of humanity, maybe someone will come over and offer you a tissue and a granola bar.

alumni garden