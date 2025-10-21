Best Nail Looks for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From acrylic to gel to regular polish, it can be hard to decide what to decorate your nails for a couple of weeks. If you’re like me, you have a go-to color, but I think this is the semester to change things up.

Here’s a few options to style your nails to the rainy, cold and colorful fall season.

Brown and White Polka Dots

When I was a kid I thought the color brown was the ugliest thing ever, and I always made a face when my mom picked out the color during the fall season. As I’ve grown older, however, I’ve found the color to be very mature and simple. As a young adult in college, why not spice it up with some polka dots. A twist of nostalgia with a subtle matureness. These colors are also sure to fit nicely with the iconic white sweater and UGGS look, so if that’s your go-to look during fall, like me, then these nails will work wonderfully for you.

Dark Cherry Red

Like how I mentioned a go-to nail look, this is mine. This color just speaks of fall to me, where the leaves are falling and winter’s chill is slowly filtering through the town. It fits perfectly for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving, a two-in-one. The color is simple, but hot, and works best with an acrylic set in my opinion. Whenever I have this color I just feel more confident, in a siren boss, chic downtown girl type of way.

quirky Designs

If you want a little bit of everything, crazy designs are the way to go. If you want to incorporate Mazzy Star and plaid (in a cool way) but also have some swirls and stars, this set is for you. While I love a set of one color, I’m down to dip my toes into something different and unique. While it might cost a bit more, just receiving the compliment of, “Oh my God, those nails are so cool!” will always make my day better. Whether you get them to impress others or to admire yourself, this look is a great pop of color during the cloudy and dreary fall season.

Tortoise Shell