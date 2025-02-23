Best Moments of the THON 2025 Final Four

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

THON 2025 is wrapping up, and what better way to commemorate the time than to reflect on some of the best moments of the Final Four?

The Final Four is an extremely emotional time. It is usually used to honor those battling cancer and remember those we’ve lost.

The high-energy performances seen through the earlier parts of the weekend are swapped out for inspirational stories. But that energy is revamped in the final hour before the total reveal.

In honor of an amazing THON 2025, here’s what you might have missed in the Final Four.

First hour

Dancer Relations captains to the stage — the first hour started with some of the old line dances. As they say in the 2023 version, “The BJC is booming!”

As a second-year, I felt a little left out of that version. It seemed to be the biggest hit of the bunch.

Next up was Family Hour. This super emotional part of THON takes a deeper look at some of the Four Diamonds families and honors some of the children we lost since the last THON. The hour starts with the Family Procession, honoring all families participating in THON 2025.

Second hour

The second hour began with the Kionne Abrams family taking the stage. Kionne’s mom reflected on how much THON means to them, and how much their organizations, Zeta Beta Tau and Sigma Sigma Sigma, have helped them along the way.

“Every kid is one caring adult away from having a success story,” she said, reflecting on her journey adopting Kionne.

The next story came from the Noah Frey family. Cayla Frey, Noah’s mom, shared the story of his leukemia diagnosis, and he was seen running around the stage during the speech.

Next up, we saw the Where Are They Now video. It’s amazing to hear so many success and recovery stories paired with the emotional testimonies from the families.

third hour

The third hour began with a family speaker on behalf of Joseph Huston. His sister Amy shared the story of his cancer diagnosis and honored the amazing things he was able to do before he died. She described how Joseph “won his cancer battle” because the cancer could not live without him.

With the crowd still recovering from the in-memoriam video, musical guest I Alley took the stage to perform “Angels Among Us.” It’s safe to say there wasn’t a dry eye in the BJC after this performance.

Rounding out Family Hour was a performance by the Singing Lions. The acapella group shared their rendition of “Dancing in the Sky,” as the organizations throughout the crowd swayed in tune with the music.

The culmination of Family Hour upped the energy again as the crowd hyped each other up, this time by singing “Lean On Me” and “Hey Jude” together. Then it was time for the final hour!

fourth hour

The final hour of THON 2025 started with one of the last line dances of the weekend. The fact that the energy was as high as Friday night when this year’s line dance was first performed is only part of why THON is so amazing.

After the line dance, Go Go Gadjet came on for the weekend’s final performance. The set opened with the Jonas Brothers’ “Burnin’ Up.” Throughout Go Go Gadget’s time on the stage, the band sang hits spanning several decades and got the crowd dancing again.

The set closed with “Pink Pony Club,” leaving the dancers with only 15 minutes until it was time to sit.

After the performance, it was time for the last line dance of 2025. The loving energy from the THON committee members on the stage was super evident throughout the entire dance, especially the dance break at the end.

Dancers sit

After another successful THON Weekend, the dancers sat down at 4 p.m. and were met with cheers from the entire crowd.

46 hours without sleeping or sitting is not an easy feat. Congratulations to all of the dancers who participated.

Final totals

Here is the final total from THON 2025:

Drumroll, please…

$17,737,040.93!

Whether you spent your THON weekend watching from home or cheering along in the BJC, it’s amazing to see everyone’s effort FTK. Until next year, THON!