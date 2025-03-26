Best and Worst Looks From the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet and Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Hollywood’s biggest night for film was filled with a variety of memorable (and questionable) looks by our favorite stars. The highly anticipated Vanity Fair Oscars Party also showcased a whirlwind of unique ensembles.
Here is a look at some outfits that live rent-free in our heads:
- Colman Domingo
-
Wearing custom Valentino, Colman Domingo is definitely the best-dressed man of the night.
The “Sing Sing” actor exudes a type of confidence like no other.
The pop of red perfectly complemented his skin tone and this suit was the perfect mix of sophistication and swagger for this prestigious occasion.
This look alone deserved an Oscar.
- Cynthia Erivo
-
Evil Queen, anyone?
The “Wicked” star attended Oscar Sunday in a gown by Louis Vuitton.
Along with her co-star Ariana Grande, the two have been spotted along their press-tour in their signature pink and green outfits.
This deep, sultry emerald color symbolized the perfect ending to the film’s promotion and gave the perfect amount of villain and chic.
- Lisa
-
Making her Oscars debut, Lisa stunned in custom Markgong.
A woman in a suit is one of the most glamorous, sophisticated choices to make and it was executed beautifully by the BLACKPINK member.
The long, A-line coat with the overlapping white collar and cuffs and the statement rose as a pop of color fit together like a perfect puzzle.
- Raye
-
In a stunning piece by Vivienne Westwood, RAYE graced the red carpet embodying and exuding old Hollywood glamour.
From the stunning pendant around her neck that matched the elegant red of her gown to the sultry makeup and voluminous side-part bob, this look was everything we needed and more.
Such a stunning and timeless approach that never fails.
- Ariana Grande
-
Lastly, we have Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli.
The first-time Academy Award nominee embodied all of the Glinda-vibes in this bubble-like “floating” gown.
The perfect R.E.M Beauty glam on the eyes matched the color palette of the gown to a tee.
This dress perfectly fits Grande’s aesthetic, especially for this film, and no one could have worn it better.
Next, some looks from everyone’s favorite after-party:
- Monica Barbaro
-
The “A Complete Unknown” star strutted to the VF After Party wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana.
The sparkling, 1920s-like fringe complemented Barbaro’s glass skin and dark, silky hair.
The absence of a necklace was a great choice as it makes the look casual yet radiant.
- Colman Domingo
-
Once again, we have Coleman Domingo, this time wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana.
A complete 180 from his first look, this dark, classy, shimmering suit was a mysterious and sleek choice for the Academy Award nominee.
The high neckline and monochromatic look create a captivating silhouette and earn Domingo a rightfully deserved spot on this list.
- Kendall jenner
-
Our go-to model owned the VF after-party in a sexy lace archival gown by Mugler.
The high neck elevated the look and made it highly sophisticated, and the flare of the sleeves added an elegant touch.
The slight pop of deep red in the earrings with Jenner’s timeless bob made this look a highlight of the night.
- Selena Gomez
-
From the ultimate staple of our childhood to attending the Oscars, Selena Gomez made quite an impression at the VF carpet.
The “Emilia Pérez” actress took it a step further from her previous Oscars look by wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown.
With a classic sweetheart neckline and perfect balance of shimmer, Gomez is nothing but a Hollywood icon.
And can we have a moment for this side-part bob?
So mature and chic to perfectly represent this milestone in her career.
- Tate Mcrae
-
The up-and-coming pop princess, Tate McRae, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party dressed in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin.
After the release of her newest album, “So Close to What,” McRae has entered her 2000s-esque era.
This gown fits her aesthetic and brand seamlessly.
The light silver accents that outline the dress create the perfect shape for her figure and radiate femininity.
- Keke Palmer
-
Lastly, highly acclaimed comedian and actress Keke Palmer walked the carpet wearing Versace.
An after-party is the time for experimenting with looks. It’s easy to make a statement and stay casual. Palmer exemplifies this entirely.
The slick-back hair allows the dress to shine on its own. The perfect balance of sheer, sexy, and luxe.
Unfortunately, we have all fallen victim to a bad-outfit day.
Starting off with the Oscar’s red carpet:
- Emma Stone
-
While Stone’s new pixie cut is to die for, she has unfortunately had more memorable looks.
Her gown by Louis Vuitton seemed to wash out her complexion and take the attention away from her.
It simply missed the mark.
- Felicity Jones
-
Felicity Jones makes her Oscar appearance dressed in Giorgio Armani Privé.
As with Stone, this color seems to wash Jones out, and the cut of the dress is unflattering.
It is a chic piece, which makes the choice understandable, but the “The Brutalist” actress deserved her moment and would’ve shined in a dramatic ballgown.
- Whoopi Goldberg
-
EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg walked the Oscars Red Carpet wearing Christian Siriano.
The dress itself is beautiful and fits Goldberg’s personality and charm. She even referred to the dress as “liquid water” in an on-carpet interview.
However, it seemed a bit young and slightly distracting.
Goldberg is an elegant and talented actress, which should be reflected by a more mature ensemble.
Finally, some head-turning looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party:
- Julia Fox
-
One of the most talked-about looks of the night is Julia Fox in Dilara Findikoglu.
This scandalous dress made a statement, but it is not one of her best looks.
Her hair and makeup are stunning and inviting, but the hair attached to the dress is perhaps too avant-garde for this event.
- Zoe Saldaña
-
First-time Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña posed with her award, wearing Saint Laurent.
This dress is beautiful and really does accentuate Saldaña’s figure, but the color of the skirt clashes with her tights and imbalances the whole look.
Saldaña did do lots of experimenting for these events with different silhouettes and shapes. Her main event dress was to die for.
- Kim Kardashian
-
Kim Kardashian strutted onto the VF carpet wearing Balenciaga.
Kardashian is known for experimenting with style and has a passion for it, even creating her brand, Skims.
This gown was somewhat safe and too simple for the style fanatic. It resembled a wedding gown and the texture also threw off the look.
- Tracee Ellis Ross
-
Finally, Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier.
This look is fun, playful and memorable, but similar to the previous outfits on this list, it distracts from the actress’s radiant beauty.
Ross is a resident fashion girl and is always willing to make a bold fashion choice, but this gown, paired with the slick hair, did not compare to her previous Oscar VF looks.
Fashion is all about personal choices and a reflection of who we are.
There are no boundaries and rules to fashion, which makes it so unique and fun.
With that being said, this was just a fun list to talk about fashion and by no means does an outfit take away from these stars undeniable talent and charm.
Happy reading!