Best Comfort Movies and Shows for the Holiday Season

As chilly days begin and students have to study for midterms and other important exams, life can begin to feel stressful and dull. Having a source of comfort among all the stress students may feel is always a way to feel grounded and ease worries.

Here is a list of some amazing comfort movies and television shows that you can watch as you unwind after a long day.

“Gilmore Girls” Warner Bros. Television “Gilmore Girls” has always been one of my favorite fall watches. The show follows a dynamic mother and daughter duo, Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, who live a small town life in a place called Stars Hollow. This show is filled with jokes, romance, and a fall environment that makes it a must-see for this autumn. In addition to the cozy fall vibes, there are seven seasons of this show, making it the perfect length for a seasonal watch. “Mean Girls” Lorne Michaels Productions Now we all know about this famously comedic movie, and it still makes for a fun rewatch and an iconic movie to watch for the first time. This plot is centered around a high school girl group and is filled with hilarious and comforting scenes that are perfect for gray, cloudy and windy days in your dorm room. The lives of protagonist Cady Heron and Regina George can seem to make anyone’s bad day seem just a little better. “Love Actually” “Love Actually” is a classic romantic Christmas movie released in 2003 with many stellar reviews. As we enter the holiday season, it is comforting to watch the stories of families and romance during Christmas time. I have always loved this movie, as it surrounds the lives of different families and couples during the winter time, and it shows the trials and tribulations some people face while also being a funny and romantic movie. “Mamma Mia” ONE Media via YouTube This classic musical is a fan favorite, and is certainly mine as well. This movie surrounds another mother and daughter relationship that is heartwarming, hilarious and best of all, comforting. This musical is set in Greece and contains lots of dancing, comical moments and best of all, singing. If you are a fan of ABBA and their music, this movie is perfect for you. Plus, it has two sequels if you get attached. “Modern Family” “Modern Family” is by far my favorite comedy show and is the best watch to cure a bad mood. Every scene of this show has you laughing hysterically and can make even some of the worst days feel better. It surrounds the life of a large family who share loving moments and are all hilarious in their own ways. This is the perfect show for those missing their family, or those who want to laugh nonstop. “Anyone But You” Photo from Sony Pictures Lastly, “Anyone But You” is a relatively recent movie on Netflix that quickly became one of my all time favorites. It has been less than one year since this movie’s release, and yet I’ve watched it at least three times already. It’s a funny yet extremely beautiful romantic story that makes you long for a romance that main characters Beatrice and Ben have. This is the perfect movie for a night in with your girls.

Happy watching!