Best Coffee Spots In State College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My day is not complete without one (or three) cups of coffee. Most college students like myself take coffee very seriously. Whether you like iced lattes, hot lattes, cold brews, Americanos or shaken espressos, it’s important to find a coffee you can rely on.

Starbucks and Dunkin’ are conventional and consistent choices. However, for me at least, there’s nothing like a specialty coffee from a cozy local coffee spot. Here in State College, we are lucky enough to have several quality coffee shops downtown. Here are my favorite spots to grab coffee, in no particular order.

W.C. Clark’s Coffee and Cheese Shoppe Tucked underneath a hair salon on East Calder Way, you’ll find the cozy, community-oriented coffee and cheese shop: W.C. Clark’s. With coffee that is ground on-site and brewed fresh each day, this shop truly makes mornings easy. You’ll rarely need to stand in line at this hidden gem. Upon entering the shop, you’re likely to be greeted warmly by Bill Clark himself. Bill has a friendly relationship with all of his regulars, and he truly is passionate about coffee. You’re sure to get the best bang for your buck at this spot, with lattes starting at only four dollars. Elixr Coffee Roasters Conveniently located on West Beaver Ave, Elixr is the perfect boutique coffee shop. With quality espresso and impressive tasting matcha, Elixr is the go-to place for coffee daters and performative readers. With a hipster ambiance and its mint green and pink trademark look, this coffee shop is truly Instagram-ready. Although Elixr serves top-tier coffee, I wouldn’t recommend it for a hearty meal. They have some muffins and pastries, but their coffee is truly the star of the show. If you’re feeling adventurous, go ahead and order their Pistachio Rose Matcha; it even comes with a sprinkle of pink and green sugar on top. Sower’s Harvest Cafe If you’re in the mood for a delicious meal with your coffee, Sower’s Harvest Cafe is the spot for you. The menu is simple and healthy, made with local farm-to-table produce and dairy. This restaurant’s cozy atmosphere and rustic ambiance will transport you to the countryside. With coffee served in a charming little mason jar, Sower’s has the rustic vibe perfected. Although the espresso could be stronger, they have a long list of flavors and a wide variety of milk types to make up for it. Webster’s Bookstore Cafe If you’re a vegan bookworm who loves coffee, Webster’s Bookstore is the place for you. If you happen to be a carnivore who never reads, you should still stop by Webster’s for a quality cup of joe. If you’re anything like me, you need an iced latte to get anything done. If you’re looking for a quiet place to study, grab a coffee and a seat at Webster’s. Although they don’t serve whole milk, Webster’s offers a wide variety of natural sweeteners, like honey and agave, as well as any nut milk of choice. Chew Chew Bun If you’re someone who loves nothing more than a fun flavored beverage, Chew Chew Bun on East Beaver Ave is a coffee spot that may spark your interest. With coffees like Lavender, Rose and Black Sesame, this shop has unique and innovative flavors that set it apart from the rest. In addition to great lattes, Chew Chew Bun serves traditional Taiwanese pastries. It’s definitely worth a visit if you’re in the mood to try something new.

As long as I have seven dollars, I will be purchasing a morning latte. Starbucks and Dunkin’ will always be around, and they will always be consistent, but if you’re in the mood to get cozy this fall and try something new, consider trying out one of these local cafes for your next cup!