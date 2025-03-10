The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wake up and smell the fine fragrance mist — Bath & Body Works just dropped a brand new collection.

In collaboration with Disney, the popular personal care chain released the Disney Princess Collection on Feb. 11 for rewards members and Feb. 16 for the general public. The products ranged everywhere from mini hand sanitizers to a $100 candle holder.

The princesses included are Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Jasmine and Moana — each with scent notes inspired by their happily ever afters. The packaging for each product is gorgeously decorated to reflect the color schemes of each iconic princess, and the collection is selling out fast.

Keeping up with the themes of their success, what are some other collections that could inspire this excitement in shoppers? Here are some ideas that would keep Bath & Body users smelling sweet.

Pura vida Yes, the jewelry brand. Hear me out. Pura Vida products are beachy, with dainty charm details and bright tropical colors that could transfer well to a scent collection from Bath & Body Works. I can clearly smell a sea salt and coconut fragrance mist called “Ride the Wave,” named after the famous wave ring, that would be perfect to spritz on before hitting the beach. There could also be a lively orange and yellow detailed body lotion labeled “Beach Life,” after the Pura Vida bracelet of the same name. This one would smell like walking into a boardwalk smoothie shop with notes of passionfruit and tropical citrus. The possibilities are endless for this dreamy summer collab. Photo by Rafael Leão from Unsplash Squishmallows Animals, insects, foods, mystical creatures; Squishmallows have a plushie for any niche interest you could possibly have. Since there’s such a wide variety of Squishmallows, Bath & Body Works would have to select a few bestsellers to base the scents off of. Maui the Pineapple would be a cute choice for a piña colada scented fragrance and a Carmelita S’mores themed product could include notes of marshmallow and rich chocolate. On the more creative side, the popular Malcolm the Mushroom Squishmallow could get his moment in the spotlight with a soft woodsy scent or maybe Tatiana Dragon with rich berry notes. Who wouldn’t want to smell like their favorite comfort plush? Twilight Where has this collaboration been, loca? Even though the “Twilight” film franchise ended over a decade ago, the influence of the vampire flicks will never die. Imagine a Forks, Washington themed fragrance that smells like driving through a pine forest with a rainstorm on the horizon. Or, even better, an Edward-themed shimmer mist that would let us sparkle in the sunlight like our favorite vampire. Other product ideas could include a black cherry-scented mini hand sanitizer called “Bloodlust” or a dark mahogany Volturi-inspired candle. This collaboration would sell out of Bath & Body Works faster than Edward can run through the forest. Lionsgate haribo Kids and grown-ups love it so. Haribo gummy bears are undoubtedly one of the most popular car ride candy choices, but the company actually has a lot of creative products that would make great Bath & Body Works scents. Nobody really wants to smell exactly like a gummy bear, but choosing fruity notes like strawberry and watermelon would come just close enough. Haribo also has its famous peach candy that would make a lovely candle and the Happy-Cola gummies that could inspire a mini hand sanitizer. This Haribo collection would let us all unleash our inner sweet-toothed child. harry potter It’s honestly a crime that Bath & Body Works hasn’t released a collection inspired by the “Harry Potter” franchise yet. Fans have labeled some existing scents as Harry Potter-adjacent (Mahogany Apple was big during the 2020 DracoTok phenomenon), but fans deserve something official. The obvious first move is making four scents inspired by each Hogwarts house, but imagine this: a candle inspired by the amortentia love potion that has a variety of mystery scents, and you don’t know which one you’re getting until you open the candle at home. Amortentia is supposed to smell like what most attracts the wizard, so having this fun mystery twist would sell this candle out fast. A champagne-scented golden snitch shimmer mist would also transport us from gloomy State College to flying around the Quidditch pitch. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Sabrina carpenter Please please please give us this collaboration. Sabrina Carpenter hasn’t been shy with brand collaborations since dropping her “Short ‘n Sweet” album and a Bath & Body Works line would be the perfect addition. A “That’s That Me Espresso” body wash or fragrance mist could wake us up in the mornings with a strong coffee scent, or a “Dumb & Poetic” candle that smells like crisp paper and crackles like the voice of a male manipulator. The packaging could match the blue aesthetic of the Grammy-winning album and don her swooping “SC” signature to show that we’re all Sabrina approved.

Bath & Body Works made a brilliant choice by collaborating with Disney, and there is a great deal of potential for other collaborations.