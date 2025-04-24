Audrey Hepburn Should be Your Inspiration 

Everyone knows I love Audrey Hepburn. She is my role model and inspiration. Anytime I need guidance or inspiration I look to Hepburn, and so should you.
Here are some things you should do to take inspiration from Hepburn.
- Watch her movies
-
I love watching vintage movies, especially Hepburn ones. My favorite movie of all time is “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
This might not be the most important item on this list, but watching some of her movies will make you love Hepburn. You will notice her personality and fashion sense. You may relate to some of the characters, which might inspire you.
I suggest you watch “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” or “Sabrina.”
- Read Quotes
-
Whenever I feel upset or even discouraged, I look up Hepburn’s quotes, which always helps.
You can find quotes about beauty, kindness or even motivation. One of my favorite quotes is, “Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m Possible’!”
After reading some kind words, you will feel inspired and motivated. You might also learn more about yourself and others.
- Researching her fashion
-
“Life is a party. Dress like it.”-Audrey Hepburn
Hepburn was a style icon in the 1950s and 1960s and still is to this day. She worked with Givenchy for all her movies and appearances.
She always looks put together and chic. Her style is timeless, and if you want to achieve that, Hepburn is the perfect inspiration.
As suggested, you can look at pictures and watch her movies. I also follow @theclassybrunette on Instagram. Hepburn and other celebrities and characters are her inspiration.
I have always loved fashion, but I learned so much from Hepburn. She motivated and inspired me to dress more timeless rather than trendy when it comes to special occasions. I learned it’s better to wear something I’ll love in 30 years instead of regretting it in three years.
- Learn her story
-
Hepburn was born in Belgium and moved to the Netherlands during World War Ⅱ. She continued to face hardships while living in Nazi-occupied Holland.
She studied Ballet in Amsterdam and London and then started acting. She had many minor roles until her breakout film, “Roman Holiday.”
I won’t go too deep into her story, but reading about her life is very interesting and inspiring. She faced many challenges and overcame them. After learning about her, I felt as though I could also overcome anything.
- research her charity work
-
“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands: one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.”-Audrey Hepburn
In 1988, Hepburn became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She has visited many countries including Ethiopia, Somalia, Bangladesh and Sudan. In these countries, she witnessed the struggles of many families.
Hepburn worked with UNICEF because the organization helped her as a child during the war. As a child, she received food aid, clothing and medicine.
She did so many amazing things to help children and families. In 1992, Hepburn even received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work with UNICEF.
She was such a great person who truly cared for others, and I think that is amazing. I think everyone should be inspired to help others, and Hepburn can definitely inspire us to do that.
I hope that everyone can take something away from this article and learn more about Hepburn. Watching her movies and learning about her life have truly impacted me in so many ways. Hepburn is a great role model for me, and hopefully, she can be a great one for you.