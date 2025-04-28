Ariana Grande Makes Her Directorial Debut: ‘Brighter Days Ahead’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Ariana Grande, the woman that you are.

From pop star to Oscar nominee to making her directorial debut.

Following the release of her highly anticipated deluxe album, “eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead,” Grande also released an accompanying short film with Christian Breslauer, or Chris the Director.

The short film begins where the “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” music video ends and of course takes inspiration from the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

We follow Peaches as she makes her return to Brighter Days Inc., only now being much older than we last saw her.

This time, Brighter Days Inc. has introduced a new procedure of being able to relive old memories, rather than only erasing them.

Peaches only has four memories left, and this film takes viewers on a journey that symbolizes Grande’s journey.

The trip down memory lane starts at the beginning with a reel of home videos from Grande’s childhood.

“intro (end of the world)” plays in the background of the scenes, including videos of her late grandfather, her parents and Grande as a child.

The following memory that Peaches relives is Grande performing “eternal sunshine” with a looping machine.

Grande has incorporated this live looping machine throughout her career, first on the Honeymoon Tour and most recently her Vevo Official Live Performance of “positions.”

Including this in her short film pays homage to a pivotal moment in Grande’s career and showcases her love for her craft.

Peaches vibes out to these last memories during Grande’s performance of her new deluxe track “dandelion.”

During this scene, the background of the performance is a crowd of fans. Grande is embracing the people who support her and is she possibly teasing an upcoming tour?

Next in this emotional recollection, is a short music video for Grande’s deluxe track “twilight zone.”

Young Peaches wakes up in a destroyed home that seems to contain the memories erased from her previous trip to Brighter Days, Inc.

She seems to not be upset when rummaging through the items as she has found peace in her journey. The lyrics, “Not that I miss you, I don’t, Sometimes I just can’t believe, you happened,” symbolize the mentality Peaches is expressing.

The music transitions into “supernatural” when a literal supernatural occurrence takes place: an alien abduction.

Peaches is walking through a warzone and follows the light that draws her ahead to a UFO.

Grande as always expressed her love for astrology and space. She has explained how the idea of going to space has seemed peaceful and acts as an escape from the real-world. Peaches following the UFO could be a reflection of this.

The final memory Peaches decides to relive is the most emotional with the most depth.

In this mini music video for “Hampstead,” Grande’s father makes a guest appearance as Peaches’ father who works as a doctor at Brighter Days Inc.

He tore apart his daughter in some undisclosed accident and is seen trying to sew her back together.

Pulling inspiration from the classic horror film “Frankenstein” the doctor is working to bring his daughter back to life.

This symbolizes Grande’s real-life relationship with her father. The two had been torn apart for years as Grande made her way into the pop scene and only recently rekindled their relationship.

As the doctor finishes sewing Peaches together and placing her heart into her body, she does not awaken.

Her body starts to show signs of movement when an old trinket jewelry box plays its music.

Peaches’ father then begins to play the melody on a piano, a melody he played to her as a child. At last, Peaches awakens.

A tear-jerker at its finest.

Grande’s divorce gave her a new perspective on her parent’s divorce and allowed her to heal parts of her childhood, as portrayed in this scene. She got to reconnect with her father on a different level over their shared pain and experience.

After finishing her memories, Peaches is last seen to what seems to be at peace with her life experiences.

Overall, this film did a great job of continuing Peaches’ story while giving a visual to the continued story on the deluxe album. It’s a very personal film that emphasizes healing, strength and heart.

Overall, a perfect debut that greatly reflects Grande’s artistic style.