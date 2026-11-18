This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the common saying goes, when people comment on someone with a tattoo, “Don’t put a bumper sticker on a Porsche.” For one, why am I being compared to a car? And two, so what if I wanted that so-called bumper sticker?

At one point, I feel the societal acceptance of people, especially women, having tattoos was permissible in many spaces whether that be in casual or professional environments. However, recently, there seems to be a lot more negativity surrounding this topic.

From personal experiences to posts I have seen on social media, the conversation about tattoos appears to be targeting women particularly. I cannot seem to tell if this is something related to the projection of personal preferences or the return to more traditional beauty standards.

The real question is: why is it such an issue when I choose to get the tattoo myself?

My Personal Experience

As a girl who has two tattoos herself, I have gotten very mixed reactions when people see them. They are both fairly visible, both placed on my arms, and include a hummingbird and lily flowers that hold sentimental value that were my reasoning for getting them.

I have received commentary about choosing to have these, such as questioning why I would do that to my body or how I am going to feel about them when I am older. This feeling of disgust floods me when I hear this because how could I answer a question when they already don’t like my answer?

When it comes to my professional life, the job that I worked over the summer as a waitress asked for me to cover my tattoos as it was against the employee handbook. My personal decision was viewed as “unprofessional,” and I was told customers would not appreciate seeing them.

How do two tattoos impact my ability to do my job?

When meeting older people, especially older women, I have been looked down on, as they view this as diminishing my beauty and as tacky to have these on my body. I am no longer perceived as a kind, approachable person, and now I am suddenly made out to be something different.

How do two tattoos impact how good a person I am?

My two tattoos signify two important aspects of my life, and I made the deliberate choice to put them on my body, so I fail to see the perspective of the people who have these opinions. While I would not change the decision I made, sentiments such as these make me doubt whether I should have.

What This Is Truly About

When reflecting on my own experiences, I believe this is an example of people not wanting something for themselves, so they simply think everyone else should follow in the same footsteps.

Just because one person does not want a tattoo on their body does not mean another person’s decision to have one should allow them to receive judgment.

For many people, tattoos are a form of self-expression that can represent something important in their lives or even just something they want. Whatever reason it is, it is the decision of the individual and people need to learn to separate personal preferences.

Thinking about the topic in a broader scope, based on things I have seen on social media, I believe this plays a role in purity culture, particularly because the debate is geared towards women.

Society is beginning to see the return of more traditional values, such as the surge of influencers labeling themselves as “tradwives,” and with that comes a specific image of beauty. This can commonly include dressing in particular ways to appear more feminine or acting in a manner that portrays a sense of innocence.

From this viewpoint, for many, a woman having a tattoo directly goes against this depiction of purity.

In a similar response to before, if some women want to live that lifestyle, they have the freedom to, but expecting that categorization of all women is unfair.

So yes, I did put a bumper sticker on a Porsche, and so what? My personal decision and those of many others do not impact the kind of people we are, and being given such opinions is not fair when we are not judging others in the same fashion.