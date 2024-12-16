The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is perhaps the Super Bowl of shopping. People go from stuffing their faces with turkey to stuffing their carts with deals. Millions of shoppers are expected each year to wake up early in the morning and shop for the best bargains for the upcoming holiday season.

Not only is Black Friday known for having the best deals, but the holiday cheer it brings to shoppers is what makes the full experience.

Each year, there are fewer shoppers in the malls because of the lousy deals.

Black Friday has changed over the years and has become less popular than it once was. Many people think the sales aren’t worth it since there are many alternative shopping options nowadays.

People no longer feel the need to brave the crowds for deals when online shopping is convenient.

The rise in popularity of online shopping is partly to blame for Black Friday being less massive. It is much easier to shop online, and often there are more and better options.

Online shopping with sales, free from the chaos of long lines and crowds—what could be better?

Online shopping at certain websites such as Princess Polly tends to have discount codes customers can use year-round which people prefer in the long run.

Shein is a popular and affordable online store, making Black Friday deals feel less appealing in comparison.

You can get a trendy outfit from Shein for $20 or less which is a bargain compared to shopping in-store at malls.

Shoppers are becoming more particular regarding sales, especially with deals going on year-round such as Amazon Prime Day and Cyber Monday.

Many Black Friday shoppers find themselves regretting their purchases later, realizing they didn’t need the item or could’ve found a better deal elsewhere, and we’ve all been there.

I participated in Black Friday this year, but honestly, none of the sales seemed worth it.

Of course, as a college student, I was looking for the best sales but I couldn’t justify most of the sales in stores.

I had to do the Victoria’s Secret sale which was seven panties for $35, which I always find a great deal.

Many of my favorite stores were doing buy one get one 50 percent off which I don’t think is much of a deal. In reality, you spend more on the buy one get one 50 percent off than just buying one item.

Due to a ton of competition on Black Friday, many companies decide to offer sales leading up to Black Friday instead.

Bath and Body Works did a buy three get three free which is a good way to stock up on their delicious-smelling holiday candles. However, Bath and Body Works does a candle sale later in December where candles are extremely discounted.

Black Friday is a fun experience to partake in with friends, but I mostly stuck to window shopping this year.