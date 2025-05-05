Apps You Need if You’re Coming to Penn State

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Congratulations!

So you have just committed to Penn State and now you’re counting down the seconds until your New Student Orientation (it’s not very fun, sorry) and move-in day. In the meantime, you can do a few things to prepare yourself for your upcoming education at PSU.

Here are some apps that you should download to get ahead.

Penn State Go

This is the #1 app that you’ll need and your guides at NSO will tell you this. Penn State Go will have your finances, dining hall menus, Canvas links, countdowns to major events and so much more. This app is essentially your Penn State hub, but on your phone.

Penn State Campus Recreation

This is how you will view gym hours and sign up for the many amazing fitness classes at the various gyms on campus. Don’t skip out on downloading this one, there are so many classes to choose from.

Transact Mobile Ordering

As of spring 2025, the Penn State Go app is no longer where on-campus mobile ordering takes place. This app is how you are going to place food orders in advance for select on-campus eateries. You can order ASAP or schedule a time when you know you can pick up your food. Connor Surdi

MyStop

This is the bus schedule for campus. You definitely need to have this app on your phone so that you can grab the Blue Loop as soon as possible when you are running late for class.

Wepa Print

This is the app you will use to print things off of your phone. There are so many printers on campus in the dining halls, HUB, and library. All you’ll do is load your document onto the app and tap your phone at the printer. It’s so easy and convenient.

Any restaurant mobile ordering apps

If you’re bored, take a look at the restaurants downtown and download your favorite apps. This will come in handy to have them pre-loaded. I personally love the Playa Bowls app and use it a bit too often. Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels

Canvas

This is a bit of a no-brainer, but it is absolutely a good idea to have your Canvas on your phone so that you can see when your exam is graded.

Outlook

Just like Canvas, a bit obvious but you need to have this app on your phone. You do not want to miss any important emails or grade notifications. You can also add a widget to your iPhone to see your Outlook calendar.

Teams

This is where you will contact your RA and others on your floor. Occasionally you will receive an announcement on here about floor meetings and important information so it’s best to have this ready to go.

GroupMe